Numerous P2F conversion contracts announced in November

This month of November was particularly prosperous in announcements of Passenger to Cargo Conversions (P2F).



Texas-based Aero Capital Solutions (ACS) has ordered 13 additional B737-800SF from Aeronautical Engineers (AEI), thus bringing to a total of 34 the number of aircraft of this type acquired. With this fourth iterative order, ACS will effectively become the largest customer of AEI's 737-800SF program. The first aircraft of this new order will begin to be modified in March 2023 at Commercial Jet in Miami (Florida). The other 12 will be modified by Commercial Jet, KF Aerospace (Canada) and HAECO Xiamen (China), with a final aircraft due to enter the conversion phase in December 2023.



Emirates has announced that it will be one of the first operators of the 777-300ERSF program of the Aviation division of IAI (Bedek), with four aircraft deliverable in 2024. Emirates SkyCargo will invest a billion dollars to increase its capacities, on the one hand by adding "Big Twins", 777-300ERs converted by, and with the STC of Israel Aerospace Industries and resulting from its own passenger transport fleet, and on the other hand by purchasing two new 777Fs directly from Boeing, a contract announced at the Dubai Airshow. Emirates' cargo division operates today with 10 777F aircraft.



IAI has also signed an agreement with World Star Aviation to convert ten Boeing 737-800s to an all-cargo configuration (B737-800BDSF), with an option for ten additional conversions. The modification work will be carried out by a subsidiary owned by IAI in China, Bedek Lingyun (Yichang) Aircraft Maintenance Engineering Co., Ltd. (Belinco) in Yichang (Hubei), as well as at other sites.



Mammoth Freighters for its part announced that Cargojet Airways (Canada) will be the launch operator of its new 777-200LR cargo, with the signing of a sales agreement for two first 777-200LRMFs. The agreement also includes additional options for two 777-300ERMFs and two 777-200LRMFs.



Boeing announced the opening of three new conversion lines dedicated to the 737-800BCF (Boeing Converted Freighters) in Europe and North America. The first conversion line will be open at its maintenance facilities at London Gatwick from 2022. The other two lines will be located at KF Aerospace in Kelowna, Canada from 2023. At the same time, Icelease Aircraft Leasing & Trading (icelease) decided to place an order for eleven 737-800BCF. The first aircraft that will be converted for the Reykjavik-based company will be the one that will starts the Gatwick conversion line.



Finally, DHL Express has placed a new order with Boeing for nine 767-300BCF. This the largest contract that the German company has signed with the aircraft manufacturer for this type of aircraft. DHL has already ordered eight 767-300BCF, of which it has received seven. They have been leased to its partner companies in the Middle East and Latin America, to expand its regional footprint in these parts of the world. At the same time, Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) has entered into an agreement with Boeing for the conversion of four of its 767-300s into freighters. This is its first ATSG order for BCF (Boeing converted freighter).



