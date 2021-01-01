Airbus Services embarks on a major cabin retrofit program with Emirates

Airbus Services has signed a major cabin retrofit agreement with Emirates Airline to upgrade 52 A380 aircraft.



Airbus will provide all the Services Bulletins (including engineering drawings) and kits to install 56 additional Premium Economy seats in the main deck of the A380, in a 2-4-2 configuration, similar to the latest A380s delivered.



Airbus will also supply new kits required to upgrade Emirates' A380s with the newest Panasonic GCS Ku Satcom System. This retrofit will provide passengers with the latest inflight entertainment connectivity.



For Mikail Houari, President, Airbus Africa and Middle East, "Passengers already love the A380 and its legendary comfort. With these upgrade agreements, Emirates will not only offer its highly lauded Premium Economy seats to more passengers, but will also allow live TV onboard and high speed Internet access."



"This is a great example of the A380's flexibility and adaptability to new consumer trends" he added.



The 18-month retrofit programme will be conducted at Emirates' state-of-the-art Engineering Centre in Dubai. It is scheduled to begin at the end of 2022.

