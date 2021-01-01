Search archive          Sign up for our Newsletters          Aviation Jobs
Latest Aviation News  |  Industry & Technology  |  Air Transport  |  MRO & Support  |  Aircraft Interiors  |  Editorials  |  Events Calendar  |  About UsFR
 
Aviation News Airbus Services embarks on a major cabin retrofit program with Emirates

Airbus Services embarks on a major cabin retrofit program with Emirates
Romain Guillot
10 HOURS AGO | 184 words
Airbus Services embarks on a major cabin retrofit program with Emirates
© Le Journal de l'Aviation - All rights reserved
Airbus Services has signed a major cabin retrofit agreement with Emirates Airline to upgrade 52 A380 aircraft.

Airbus will provide all the Services Bulletins (including engineering drawings) and kits to install 56 additional Premium Economy seats in the main deck of the A380, in a 2-4-2 configuration, similar to the latest A380s delivered.

Airbus will also supply new kits required to upgrade Emirates' A380s with the newest Panasonic GCS Ku Satcom System. This retrofit will provide passengers with the latest inflight entertainment connectivity.

For Mikail Houari, President, Airbus Africa and Middle East, "Passengers already love the A380 and its legendary comfort. With these upgrade agreements, Emirates will not only offer its highly lauded Premium Economy seats to more passengers, but will also allow live TV onboard and high speed Internet access."

"This is a great example of the A380's flexibility and adaptability to new consumer trends" he added.

The 18-month retrofit programme will be conducted at Emirates' state-of-the-art Engineering Centre in Dubai. It is scheduled to begin at the end of 2022.
Romain Guillot
Chief editor
Cofounder of Journal de l'Aviation and Alertavia
 
They made this section possible
Top stories
10 HOURS AGO
Numerous P2F conversion contracts announced in November Numerous P2F conversion contracts announced in November
This month of November was particularly prosperous in announcements of Passenger to Cargo Conversions (P2F). Texas-based Aero Capital Solutions (ACS) has ordered 13 additional B737-800SF ... Continue Reading
10 HOURS AGO
OGMA strengthens its collaboration with Pratt & Whitney on the GTF OGMA strengthens its collaboration with Pratt & Whitney on the GTF
This is a logical new capability for OGMA (Indústria Aeronáutica de Portugal S.A). Just one year after boarding Pratt & Whitney's PW1100G-JM engine support network, ... Continue Reading
10 HOURS AGO
Gulf Air selects AFI KLM E&M for the MRO of its CFM56-5B fleet Gulf Air selects AFI KLM E&M for the MRO of its CFM56-5B fleet
Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance (AFI KLM E&M) and Gulf Air have signed a full support contract for the CFM56-5B engines powering the ... Continue Reading
10 HOURS AGO
Numerous P2F conversion contracts announced in November
10 HOURS AGO
OGMA strengthens its collaboration with Pratt & Whitney on the GTF
10 HOURS AGO
Gulf Air selects AFI KLM E&M for the MRO of its CFM56-5B fleet
10 HOURS AGO
MTU Maintenance launches CORTEX, a new engine fleet management software
10 HOURS AGO
GA Telesis will disassemble between 35 and 40 new commercial aircraft in 2022
Top stories
Numerous P2F conversion contracts announced in November
OGMA strengthens its collaboration with Pratt & Whitney on the GTF
Gulf Air selects AFI KLM E&M for the MRO of its CFM56-5B fleet
MTU Maintenance launches CORTEX, a new engine fleet management software
 
Latest News     Industry & Technology     Air Transport     MRO & Support     Aircraft Interiors     Editorials
© 2021 Le Journal de l'Aviation - All rights reserved