Gulfstream to open a new aircraft service center at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport

Gulfstream Aerospace has announced that it will build a new aircraft service center at the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport, its first facility in Arizona. The new 225,000-square-foot facility, a more than $70 million investment, is scheduled to open in 2023. It will include hangar space, back shops and employee and customer offices.



The new Arizona service center will complement Gulfstream Customer Support's growing network and follows recent expansions in Savannah, Georgia; Van Nuys, California; Fort Worth, Texas; Palm Beach, Florida; Appleton, Wisconsin; and Farnborough, England.



In addition, the new facility is expected to achieve LEED Silver certification. Gulfstream is designing the facility with sustainable operations in mind. It will feature a fuel farm with a dedicated sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) supply; low-flow plumbing fixtures; LED lighting; building management systems; and an energy-efficient HVAC system.



Designers are also incorporating occupancy sensor-controlled lights, a white roof to reflect heat, native plants and low-water-demand landscaping. Gulfstream is also working with the airport authority to explore using green power from the electrical utility and installing solar panels on-site.

