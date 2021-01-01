Search archive          Sign up for our Newsletters          Aviation Jobs
Latest Aviation News  |  Industry & Technology  |  Air Transport  |  MRO & Support  |  Aircraft Interiors  |  Editorials  |  Events Calendar  |  About UsFR
 
Aviation News Gulfstream to open a new aircraft service center at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport

Gulfstream to open a new aircraft service center at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport
Romain Guillot
19 HOURS AGO | 183 words
Gulfstream to open a new aircraft service center at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport
© Gulfstream Aerospace
Gulfstream Aerospace has announced that it will build a new aircraft service center at the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport, its first facility in Arizona. The new 225,000-square-foot facility, a more than $70 million investment, is scheduled to open in 2023. It will include hangar space, back shops and employee and customer offices.

The new Arizona service center will complement Gulfstream Customer Support's growing network and follows recent expansions in Savannah, Georgia; Van Nuys, California; Fort Worth, Texas; Palm Beach, Florida; Appleton, Wisconsin; and Farnborough, England.

In addition, the new facility is expected to achieve LEED Silver certification. Gulfstream is designing the facility with sustainable operations in mind. It will feature a fuel farm with a dedicated sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) supply; low-flow plumbing fixtures; LED lighting; building management systems; and an energy-efficient HVAC system.

Designers are also incorporating occupancy sensor-controlled lights, a white roof to reflect heat, native plants and low-water-demand landscaping. Gulfstream is also working with the airport authority to explore using green power from the electrical utility and installing solar panels on-site.
Romain Guillot
Chief editor
Cofounder of Journal de l'Aviation and Alertavia
 
They made this section possible
Top stories
19 HOURS AGO
Qantas' first Airbus A380 ferried to Australia in preparation for its return to service next year Qantas' first Airbus A380 ferried to Australia in preparation for its return to service next year
Elbe Flugzeugwerke (EFW), the MRO joint venture between ST Engineering and Airbus, announces that it delivered an A380 to Qantas on November 8th, after carrying ... Continue Reading
19 HOURS AGO
Spairliners & Fokker Services join forces in MRO component support for the E-Jet Family Spairliners & Fokker Services join forces in MRO component support for the E-Jet Family
Spairliners, the joint venture between Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance and Lufthansa Technik, has entered into a new long-term partnership ... Continue Reading
19 HOURS AGO
China Eastern choose Safran to service the landing gears of its Airbus A330 fleet China Eastern choose Safran to service the landing gears of its Airbus A330 fleet
Safran Landing Systems has signed a five-year contract with the Chinese airline China Eastern to carry out maintenance operations on the landing gear of 31 ... Continue Reading
19 HOURS AGO
Qantas' first Airbus A380 ferried to Australia in preparation for its return to service next year
19 HOURS AGO
Gulfstream to open a new aircraft service center at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport
19 HOURS AGO
Spairliners & Fokker Services join forces in MRO component support for the E-Jet Family
19 HOURS AGO
China Eastern choose Safran to service the landing gears of its Airbus A330 fleet
19 HOURS AGO
IAI wins 10 new Boeing 737-800 cargo conversions with World Star Aviation
Top stories
Qantas' first Airbus A380 ferried to Australia in preparation for its return to service next year
Gulfstream to open a new aircraft service center at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport
Spairliners & Fokker Services join forces in MRO component support for the E-Jet Family
China Eastern choose Safran to service the landing gears of its Airbus A330 fleet
 
Latest News     Industry & Technology     Air Transport     MRO & Support     Aircraft Interiors     Editorials
© 2021 Le Journal de l'Aviation - All rights reserved