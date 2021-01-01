China Eastern choose Safran to service the landing gears of its Airbus A330 fleet

Safran Landing Systems has signed a five-year contract with the Chinese airline China Eastern to carry out maintenance operations on the landing gear of 31 Airbus A330 aircraft.



The contract is part of the Safran Landing Systems' "Landing Life" customer support and services offer.



"Being the affiliate of China Eastern Group, EASTEC specializes in aircraft maintenance and engineering services, covering full life cycle of aircraft. Safran is our close cooperative partner, who shares the same target and vision. We will continue reinforcing our cooperation with Safran, jointly devote to provide high-quality services to all customers including China Eastern" said SONG Shaokun, CEO of Eastern Airlines Technics (Eastec).



The repairs and overhauls will take place at Safran Landing Systems Services Singapore Pte Ltd (SLSSS) in Singapore, a joint venture with SIAEC (Singapore Airlines Engineering Company), which has over 300 employees specializing in landing gear revision.



Over 9,000 landing gear have been revised there, to date.







