IAI wins 10 new Boeing 737-800 cargo conversions with World Star Aviation

Israel Aerospace Industries' (IAI) Aviation Group has signed an agreement with World Star Aviation to convert ten B737-800 passenger aircraft to cargo configuration, with an option for an additional ten conversions. The conversions will take place at IAI's partially-owned subsidiary, Bedek Lingyun (Yichang) Aircraft Maintenance Engineering Co., Ltd (Belinco) in Yichang, Hubei Province, China, and in other locations.



World Star Aviation is a global leading aircraft lessor, specializing in mid-life aircraft and engine leasing/trading with a highly experienced team of professionals. Established in 2003, World Star has been providing aircraft solutions to both passenger and freighter airlines worldwide.



"We see this agreement as a strategic next step in the expansion of our global freighter fleet as part of our partnership with Oaktree Capital Management. We see the 737-800 as the backbone of the short haul and feeder freight services. This agreement with IAI compounds our plans to grow our narrow body fleet and complements our wide body freight strategy" said Yoram (Yoyo) Allalouf, World Star Aviation Co-Director.



"This agreement is also a result of the rising e-commerce which has increased demand for cargo jets. I am certain we will see many more similar agreements with World Star Aviation in the coming years, and we are always ready to provide top solutions in additional locations worldwide" added Shmuel Kuzi, Executive VP & GM of IAI Aviation Group.



World Star Aviation was established in 2003 by aircraft industry executive John E. Flynn, formerly president of Triton and executive vice president of GE Capital Aviation Services.

