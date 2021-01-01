AFI KLM E&M and Triumph launch xCelle Americas

During MRO Europe in Amsterdam which started on October 20, AFI KLM E&M and Triumph finalized their joint venture project. The new company, specializing in the overhaul of nacelles for new generation aircraft, has been named xCelle Americas and will be led by Philippe Martin de Beaucé.



The project to create xCelle dates back to 2019 and had already taken a major step last April when the final agreement - but still to be approved by the authorities - had been signed between the two partners. On this occasion, they had already announced the scope of the company and the choice of the Triumph repair site in Hot Springs (Arkansas) as the base of its activities.



xCelle Americas will perform maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services for "new gen" nacelles on Boeing 787, Boeing 737 MAX, Airbus A320neo, and Airbus A350 aircraft for operators in North and South America. Regarding the Dreamliner, the repairs will be carried out under the license that Rohr (a subsidiary of Collins Aerspace) has granted to Air France.



The MRO arm of the AIR FRANCE KLM Group will thus be able to expand its nacelle maintenance capacities and its 787 license on the American continent. As for Triumph, it is making a place for itself in the new generation nacelle maintenance market.



The two partners also reiterated that xCelle was a first step in a strategic partnership which only asks to be widened.



"The announcement of this joint venture is a huge achievement and a sign of confidence in the future. It's an honor to be selected to lead xCelle Americas as its CEO. Together with William Buxton, xCelle Americas COO, we will give our best to make this new JV a success. We are very excited to set up this new product in the Americas and to offer reliable and local solutions on the new gen-nacelles for the operators," said Philippe Martin de Beaucé, CEO of xCelle Americas.



"This new joint venture with our partner Triumph expands the AFI KLM E&M's extensive network. With xCelle Americas, we continue to meet our main ambition of providing local services to our customers and of continuing to be the benchmark for service level on the MRO market" added Benjamin Moreau, AFI KLM E&M SVP Components Product.

