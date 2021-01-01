Search archive          Sign up for our Newsletters          Aviation Jobs
Smartwings entrusts the components of its Boeing 737 MAX fleet to Lufthansa Technik
21 MINUTES AGO
© Smartwings
Smartwings and Lufthansa Technik have announced the signing of a comprehensive Total Component Support (TCS) contract covering repair and overhaul of components for Czech airline's Boeing 737 MAX 8 fleet.

This agreement, which has already started, is valid for five years. It covers component MRO services and pool access as well as component delivery to selected international airports within Europe.

It concerns up to thirteen aircarft - seven are currently in service.

Lufthansa Technik already provides comprehensive engine services for Smartwings' CFM56-7B powered Boeing 737NG-fleet.
