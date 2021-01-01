Antavia expands at Paris CDG airport

Antavia has just opened its new facility at Paris CDG. The building, with a surface area of 2,500 sq.m, replaces the repair shop in which its teams previously worked. The official inauguration comes as the MRO companycelebrates its 40,000th wheel and brake repair milestone.



Antavia's capabilities include repair and overhaul services for cabin equipment, water/wastewater systems, electrical power generation, electrical rewinds, electromechanical actuators, lights, electronics, hydraulic equipment, wheels & brakes, and engine accessories.



The move has enabled Antavia to integrate new equipment and further enhance our very short overhaul and tyre change TATs. Being part of the AMETEK MRO group means we can invest with confidence, and this not only benefits our European customers, but underpins the expanding support programmes that we deliver for the European operations of US/Canadian airframers" explainded Ismaël Fadili, Sales & Marketing Director at Antavia.



CAAC certified, and ideally located between the main commercial and bizjet hubs of Paris CDG and Paris LBG, ANTAVIA'S larger facility also holds its significant inventory of spare parts, including tyres valued at over USD 1m.



Antavia also plans to expand further and plans to open another repair shop in Asia in 2022.

