Search archive          Sign up for our Newsletters          Aviation Jobs
Latest Aviation News  |  Industry & Technology  |  Air Transport  |  MRO & Support  |  Aircraft Interiors  |  Editorials  |  Events Calendar  |  About UsFR
 
Aviation News Antavia expands at Paris CDG airport

Antavia expands at Paris CDG airport
Emilie Drab
21 MINUTES AGO | 198 words
Antavia expands at Paris CDG airport
© Antavia
Antavia has just opened its new facility at Paris CDG. The building, with a surface area of 2,500 sq.m, replaces the repair shop in which its teams previously worked. The official inauguration comes as the MRO companycelebrates its 40,000th wheel and brake repair milestone.

Antavia's capabilities include repair and overhaul services for cabin equipment, water/wastewater systems, electrical power generation, electrical rewinds, electromechanical actuators, lights, electronics, hydraulic equipment, wheels & brakes, and engine accessories.

The move has enabled Antavia to integrate new equipment and further enhance our very short overhaul and tyre change TATs. Being part of the AMETEK MRO group means we can invest with confidence, and this not only benefits our European customers, but underpins the expanding support programmes that we deliver for the European operations of US/Canadian airframers" explainded Ismaël Fadili, Sales & Marketing Director at Antavia.

CAAC certified, and ideally located between the main commercial and bizjet hubs of Paris CDG and Paris LBG, ANTAVIA'S larger facility also holds its significant inventory of spare parts, including tyres valued at over USD 1m.

Antavia also plans to expand further and plans to open another repair shop in Asia in 2022.
Emilie Drab
Assistant editor
Civil aerospace, Air transport
 
They made this section possible
Top stories
21 MINUTES AGO
AFI KLM E&M and Triumph launch xCelle Americas AFI KLM E&M and Triumph launch xCelle Americas
During MRO Europe in Amsterdam which started on October 20, AFI KLM E&M and Triumph finalized their joint venture project. The new company, specializing in ... Continue Reading
21 MINUTES AGO
Bedek-GECAS 777-300ERSF freighter prototype to be completed in the next four months Bedek-GECAS 777-300ERSF freighter prototype to be completed in the next four months
The "Big Twin" program launched by GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS) and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) in October 2019 has taken a new step with ... Continue Reading
21 MINUTES AGO
Smartwings entrusts the components of its Boeing 737 MAX fleet to Lufthansa Technik Smartwings entrusts the components of its Boeing 737 MAX fleet to Lufthansa Technik
Smartwings and Lufthansa Technik have announced the signing of a comprehensive Total Component Support (TCS) contract covering repair and overhaul of components for Czech ... Continue Reading
21 MINUTES AGO
AFI KLM E&M and Triumph launch xCelle Americas
21 MINUTES AGO
Bedek-GECAS 777-300ERSF freighter prototype to be completed in the next four months
21 MINUTES AGO
Smartwings entrusts the components of its Boeing 737 MAX fleet to Lufthansa Technik
21 MINUTES AGO
Antavia expands at Paris CDG airport
21 MINUTES AGO
Sabena technics signs a PBH agreement with Liebherr-Aerospace covering ATR 42/72-600 NAMS
Top stories
 
Latest News     Industry & Technology     Air Transport     MRO & Support     Aircraft Interiors     Editorials
© 2021 Le Journal de l'Aviation - All rights reserved