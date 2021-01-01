Joramco and Lufthansa Group extend their partnership

Joramco has announced an extension of its partnership signed in 2017 with Lufthansa Group in base maintenance.



The Amman-based maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) provider and the engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) will continue to provide heavy maintenance checks on Lufthansa, Swiss and Brussels Airlines aircraft.



Three wide-body lines (Airbus A330 and Airbus A340) and two narrow-body lines (Airbus A320) will undergo extensive maintenance checks in accordance with the agreement.



For Lufthansa and Brussels Airlines, these checks are scheduled during the winter season, while those for Swiss can take place throughout the year.

