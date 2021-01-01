Japan Airlines to upgrade its Boeing 767 fleet with Thomas Global's LCD flight displays

Australian supplier Thomas Global Systems announces that Japan Airlines (JAL) has chosen to upgrade its Boeing 767-300/300ER fleet with its TFD-7000 Series drop-in liquid crystal display (LCD) flight displays.



Thomas Global has previously secured the STC from the Japanese Civil Aviation Bureau (JCAB) last year for its plug-and-play LCD screens for the Boeing 767s (PFD and ND). The equipment manufacturer then indicated that it had won a major contract with a major Japanese airline to retrofit its fleet.



JAL Engineering was scheduled to embark on the flight decks modernization program last year.



Japan Airlines aligns 31 767-300 and -300ER.



As a reminder, these LCD screens, which replace the original screens produced by Collins Aerospace, are responding to the obsolescence of cathode ray tubes (CRT) while allowing the addition of new functions. Thus the TFD-7076/7066 LCD displays are both interchangeable and intermixable with the existing legacy EDU-776/766 CRT displays and are installable on overnights or at the gate. They are also fully compatible with Boeing's EFIP-701 and EAP-701/3 symbol generators.



The TFD-7000 Series displays are also certified by the FAA, EASA, Transport Canada, ANAC and CAAC and can replace the CRT displays currently installed on the Boeing 757 and 737 Classic (737-300/ 400/500).

