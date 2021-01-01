Search archive          Sign up for our Newsletters          Aviation Jobs
Textron Aviation to double its service capabilities in Germany

Romain Guillot
12 HOURS AGO | 208 words
© Textron Aviation
Textron Aviation announces that additional investments in its European service network, with an expansion of its Stuttgart line station facility becoming a satellite service center.

The Stuttgart facility will expand with twice the amount of hangar space and with its expert engineer team set to double in size.

In addition, Textron Aviation will also add service capabilities for the Beechcraft King Air series this fall, further enhancing its service offerings for more than 100 operators in Germany.

"We have strategically enhanced our footprint and capabilities in Europe due to the growing demand for services to ensure access to factory-direct service and support to customers," said Phil Jones, vice president, European Service Centers. "This new service center model allows us to provide additional factory-direct support and deliver expert care to our aircraft owners and operators, regardless of where they are in the world."

More than 1,800 jet and turboprop aircraft from Textron are in service in Europe. The company has a team of more than 450 Textron Aviation employees in Europe and operates two other line stations on the continent (in Cannes and Geneva) as well as five owned service centers located in Düsseldorf, Paris (Le Bourget), Prague, Valence, Zurich and Geneva.
