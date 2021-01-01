Search archive          Sign up for our Newsletters          Aviation Jobs
A-Technics starts its first C-check on the Superjet 100
Romain Guillot
12 HOURS AGO | 111 words
© A-Technics
A-Technics announces that it has started its first major maintenance check for the Sukhoi SuperJet 100.

Until now, the MRO division of the Aeroflot group has only performed routine or periodic operations, up to the A-check for this type of aircraft.

A-Technics specifies that the two C-checks, in their most laborious and voluminous form (4C 8YE), will be carried out on aircraft that will change operators within the Aeroflot group, in accordance with the approved strategy for the redistribution of the fleet.

The first aircraft joined the A-Technics facility in Moscow-Sheremetyevo on October 11.

Aeroflot operates with 20 Superjet aircraft. The older aircraft were delivered in 2013.
Romain Guillot
Chief editor
Cofounder of Journal de l'Aviation and Alertavia
 
