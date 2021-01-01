Search archive          Sign up for our Newsletters          Aviation Jobs
HAECO Americas gets on board the A321PCF program
Romain Guillot
1 HOUR AGO | 285 words
© 321 Precision Conversions
HAECO Americas, the American subsidiary of Hong Kong MRO group HAECO (Swire Group), has signed an agreement with 321 Precision Conversions to provide heavy maintenance services as well as structural modifications for the A321-200PCF Freighter, its passenger to freighter conversion program for the Airbus A321ceo.

The conversion work will be carried out at HAECO's facilities in Lake City, Florida, from January 2022.

As a reminder, the A321-200PCF of 321 Precision Conversions, a joint venture formed by Aircraft Transport Services Group (ATSG) and Precision Aircraft Solutions (PAS), is the second P2F program for the A321ceo, after the A321P2F led by Elbe Flugzeugwerke (EFW) , the joint venture of ST Engineering and Airbus. As with the version of its competitor at EFW, the A321-200PCF can carry 14 standard ULDs on its main deck, as well as 10 LD3-45 in the hold, for a maximum payload of 27 tonnes.

"The wide-ranging maintenance and conversion experience offered by HAECO is a natural fit for our Airbus A321-200PCF programme as we continue to expand conversion kit capacity to meet high customer demand. We look forward to a long and successful partnership" said Gary Warner, President of 321 Precision Conversions.

The first A321-200PCF was put into service last June by Smartlynx Airlines Malta for the needs of DHL Express in Europe, an aircraft coming from the portfolio of the Franco-Luxembourgish aviation company Vallair. It had been converted at Avocet's MRO facilities in Orlando-Sanford, Florida. 321 Precision Conversions has inducted its 3rd A321-200PCF (MSN 1204, V2500, ex-ANA and Air Astana) last July, an aircraft scheduled to enter service with a European operator later this year.
Romain Guillot
Chief editor
Cofounder of Journal de l'Aviation and Alertavia
 
