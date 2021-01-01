Search archive          Sign up for our Newsletters          Aviation Jobs
Pierre Teboul takes the lead of the sales of AFI KLM E&M
Emilie Drab
1 HOUR AGO | 301 words
© AFI KLM E&M
Pierre Teboul is the new Sales Director of AFI KLM E&M (Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance) since September 1. He succeeded Fabrice Defrance, who has retired after a long and fruitful career at Air France and Air France Industries.

Pierre Teboul has more than thirty years of experience in the aviation industry, within Air France and then AFI KLM E&M. He was notably Regional Sales Director North & Eastern Europe AFI KLM E&M and then VP Customer Support & Product Performance for the components business since 2007.

"On behalf of Air France-KLM Engineering & Maintenance, it is with great emotion that I thank Fabrice Defrance for his great dedication during many years. Under his leadership, our services have been greatly developed through careful listening of our customers. In the current context, it is more important than ever to work in a mindset of partnership and listening. I know that Pierre Teboul will give his best to continue the work already accomplished and endeavour to build ever stronger relationships with our clients and partners" commented Anne Brachet, EVP Air France-KLM Engineering & Maintenance.

"I will put my knowledge at the service of AFI KLM E&M's customers by measuring the work already accomplished, the humility that the period imposes on us and, above all, the greatest enthusiasm. On behalf of AFI KLM E&M: Listening, developing and proposing the best solutions for the aviation business, this is what will guide me in the coming years alongside our customers " added Pierre Teboul.

He will now write new pages of AFI KLM E&M, supporting the new strategy of Air France-KLM's MRO arm, for example by promoting new generation products such as the A220 support or the GEnx and the LEAP engine solutions.
Assistant editor
Civil aerospace, Air transport
 
