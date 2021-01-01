Mammoth Freighters launches its Boeing 777P2F program

The promises of the Boeing 777 freighter market are attracting new companies. Founded in December 2020, Mammoth Freighters announced it was entering the segment and is officially launching its passenger to freighter (P2F) conversion programs for the Boeing 777-200LR and 777-300ER.



The US based company has already built up a stock of aircraft to be converted, the 10 777-200LRs which were acquired from Delta Air Lines, but it also plans to offer modifications to aircraft supplied by its future customers.



Mammoth Freighters is working on obtaining its STC (Supplementary Type Certificate), which is expected for the second half of 2023 for the 777-200LRMF and shortly after for the 777-300ERMF.



Holding a Boeing data license to perform the necessary modifications, the company says it has made significant progress since it began operations last year, with tooling and parts already in production. The first aircraft that will be used to certify the conversion work has aleady carried out a series of flight tests prior to the modifications. Conversion works will commence in the second quarter of 2022.



"All models of the 777 with GE90-110/115 engines are renowned for having superior operating economics compared to the aging 747-400 and MD11 fleets and, as freighters, both the 777-200LR and 777-300ER have a bright future in supporting global air cargo demand. With our modern design and existing feedstock of ten aircraft, Mammoth will provide express, e-commerce, and general freight operators with highly affordable, flexible, and purpose-built 777 freighters that burn less fuel and emit less carbon than the current freighter fleets" said Bill Tarpley, co-CEO of Mammoth.



Bill Tarpley founded Mammoth Freighters with Bill Wagner, who runs the company with him. They are backed by the Fortress Investment Group fund and its affiliates.



