MTU Maintenance certified to service Falcon 8X engines

MTU Maintenance certified to service Falcon 8X engines
Romain Guillot
1 HOUR AGO | 245 words
MTU Maintenance certified to service Falcon 8X engines
© Pratt & Whitney Canada
MTU Maintenance is now certified by the European authorities to carry out PW307 maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) on the Pratt & Whitney Canada PW307 engine family, and in particular on the PW307D which powers the Falcon 8X trijet from Dassault Aviation (6,400 pounds of thrust).

With this new capability, MTU Maintenance's MRO center in Berlin-Brandenburg can now provide services to the entire PW300 engine family.

"We are delighted to be fully certified for the newest generation of PW300 engines," says André Sinanian, Managing Director and Senior Vice President, MTU Maintenance Berlin-Brandenburg. "We have carried out all necessary preparations, such as correlating the test cell, and look forward to receiving the first engines. We are specialized in small to midsize fan engines and expect this program to run well into the 2030s."

As a reminder, engine manufacturer MTU Aero Engines has been producing PW300 parts since 1985. The company owns a 15% stake in the PW307 engine program and is responsible for the development and production of the complete three-stage low-pressure turbine, including the exit case and the mixer.

MTU Maintenance Berlin-Brandenburg has been performing MRO and mobile repair services on the PW300 engine family since 2001. Engine service contracts are managed by Pratt & Whitney Customer Service Centre Europe, a joint venture between MTU Maintenance Brandenburg and Pratt & Whitney Canada, which is responsible for aftermarket services sales and marketing activities for P&WC engines across Europe, Africa and the Middle East.
