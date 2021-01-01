Lufthansa Technik extends collaboration with Rossiya

Lufthansa Technik (LHT) won a tender from Rossiya Airlines for the maintenance of four CFM56-5B engines.



The agreement provides engine shop visits , which will be carried out at Lufthansa Technik's facility in Hamburg before mid-2022.



"Lufthansa Technik's offer for the supply of life-limited parts as well as its recommendations for work scope planning and extensive warranty conditions convinced us to entrust our German partner with the overhaul of our CFM56-5B-engines" said Sergey Starikov, official representative of Rossiya Airlines.



Rossiya Airlines, who belongs to the Aeroflot Group, has been working with Lufthansa Technik since 2019, when the Russian airline decided to entrust the maintenance of its CF6-80s (747-400) to the German MRO company. To date, four engines of this type have been overhauled by LHT for the the Russian carrier.

