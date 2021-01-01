GE joins Airbus and Delta TechOps in the aviation Digital Alliance

The aviation Digital Alliance created by Airbus and Delta TechOps in 2019 is expanding. The two companies welcomed GE Digital to their partnership on June 30. GE will thus provide its best predictive analytics software and extensive aerospace systems engineering expertise to further improve a services enjoyed by 140 airlines worldwide already engaged with the Skywise Core platform. GE will also bring a significant coverage of aircraft parts to the aviation Digital Alliance.



It is a logical evolution, which Airbus and Delta TechOps have foreseen since the beginning. Its ambition is indeed to pool the knowledge and know-how of the various partners to develop the best predictive maintenance algorithms to improve airlines' operations, maintenance operations, data analytics..., leveraging Skywise, to reduce operational disruption and unscheduled maintenance events. The more numerous and diversified the partners, the more effective the solutions will be.



The services currently available in the Digital Alliance are already enabling airlines to reduce their maintenance costs, improve their efficiency and the availability of their fleets. They perform airframe and system analysis on Airbus aircraft, to which Delta TechOps has added analysis capabilities covering almost all airframe and engine types and configurations (including aircraft from other aircraft manufacturers).



The addition of those from GE Digital (and the portfolio of GE systems present on many aircraft types) will significantly expand the skills of the alliance by doubling the number of analytics algorithms and the number of systems that can be monitored. The airlines will therefore benefit from even more powerful 'nose to tail' and cross-fleet digital solutions.



The launch of the aviation Digital Alliance was one of the key announcements during the MRO Europe exhibition in 2019. Airbus Services was providing its Skywise digital platform (data hosting and integration, algorithms, application bricks such as Skywise Reliability Services, Skywise Health Monitoring and so on). For its part, Delta was adding its significant operational knowledge as an airline, but also as an MRO provider (Delta TechOps), both for aircraft and their engines and systems.

