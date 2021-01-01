China Airlines and AFI KLM E&M sign major GE90 engine support contract

Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance (AFI KLM E&M) has won an exclusive contract with China Airlines, entrusting it with the support of the GE90-115B which power the carrier's three new Boeing 777F aircraft. China Airlines thus becomes a new customer for the MRO arm of Air France-KLM.



This long-term agreement includes PBH (Power by the hour) support solutions on the engine and on the LRU, engineering support including spare engine support, transportation, On-Wing and on-site support.



The national carrier of Taiwan has taken delivery of three Boeing 777Fs between December 2020 and January 2021. Three other aircraft of the same type must join them by 2023. China Airlines also operates with 10 GE90-115B powered 777-300ER aircraft.



"This is a major and historic agreement which demonstrates the high value and reputation of AFI KLM E&M's services in the global market, especially in Asia. We have worked hard to adapt our offer to the needs of China Airlines. We have demonstrated that our solutions offer the best guarantees in terms of reliability and performance" commented Dominik Wiener Silva, Vice President Sales Asia Pacific at AFI KLM E&M.



China Airlines will also benefit from AFI KLM E&M's engine predictive maintenance solution Prognos for Engine.



China Airlines will thus join a strong community of AFI KLM E&M customers on the GE90, further strengthening AFI KLM E&M's footprint on the GE90 PBH market. AFI KLM E&M recalls providing support services to a fleet of nearly 450 GE90 engines worldwide.

