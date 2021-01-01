Search archive          Sign up for our Newsletters          Aviation Jobs
Latest Aviation News  |  Industry & Technology  |  Air Transport  |  MRO & Support  |  Aircraft Interiors  |  Editorials  |  Events Calendar  |  About UsFR
 
Aviation News China Airlines and AFI KLM E&M sign major GE90 engine support contract

China Airlines and AFI KLM E&M sign major GE90 engine support contract
Emilie Drab
3 HOURS AGO | 265 words
China Airlines and AFI KLM E&M sign major GE90 engine support contract
© AFI KLM E&M
Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance (AFI KLM E&M) has won an exclusive contract with China Airlines, entrusting it with the support of the GE90-115B which power the carrier's three new Boeing 777F aircraft. China Airlines thus becomes a new customer for the MRO arm of Air France-KLM.

This long-term agreement includes PBH (Power by the hour) support solutions on the engine and on the LRU, engineering support including spare engine support, transportation, On-Wing and on-site support.

The national carrier of Taiwan has taken delivery of three Boeing 777Fs between December 2020 and January 2021. Three other aircraft of the same type must join them by 2023. China Airlines also operates with 10 GE90-115B powered 777-300ER aircraft.

"This is a major and historic agreement which demonstrates the high value and reputation of AFI KLM E&M's services in the global market, especially in Asia. We have worked hard to adapt our offer to the needs of China Airlines. We have demonstrated that our solutions offer the best guarantees in terms of reliability and performance" commented Dominik Wiener Silva, Vice President Sales Asia Pacific at AFI KLM E&M.

China Airlines will also benefit from AFI KLM E&M's engine predictive maintenance solution Prognos for Engine.

China Airlines will thus join a strong community of AFI KLM E&M customers on the GE90, further strengthening AFI KLM E&M's footprint on the GE90 PBH market. AFI KLM E&M recalls providing support services to a fleet of nearly 450 GE90 engines worldwide.
Emilie Drab
Assistant editor
Civil aerospace, Air transport
 
They made this section possible
Top stories
2 HOURS AGO
GE joins Airbus and Delta TechOps in the aviation Digital Alliance GE joins Airbus and Delta TechOps in the aviation Digital Alliance
The aviation Digital Alliance created by Airbus and Delta TechOps in 2019 is expanding. The two companies welcomed GE Digital to their partnership on June ... Continue Reading
3 HOURS AGO
Satair becomes exclusive distributor of a selection of AES aircraft cabin products Satair becomes exclusive distributor of a selection of AES aircraft cabin products
Satair, the Airbus subsidiary specializing in aircraft parts management, parts services and parts support, has just signed a multi-year distribution agreement with German supplier ... Continue Reading
3 HOURS AGO
Airbus signs two new FHS contracts for Cathay Pacific group's A320 Family fleets Airbus signs two new FHS contracts for Cathay Pacific group's A320 Family fleets
Hong Kong airlines Cathay Pacific and HK Express (Swire group) have decided to use the services of Airbus to support the operations of their A320 ... Continue Reading
2 HOURS AGO
GE joins Airbus and Delta TechOps in the aviation Digital Alliance
3 HOURS AGO
Satair becomes exclusive distributor of a selection of AES aircraft cabin products
3 HOURS AGO
Airbus signs two new FHS contracts for Cathay Pacific group's A320 Family fleets
3 HOURS AGO
China Airlines and AFI KLM E&M sign major GE90 engine support contract
3 HOURS AGO
Safran Aircraft Engine Services to expands its MRO activities at Brussels airport for the LEAP engines
Top stories
 
Latest News     Industry & Technology     Air Transport     MRO & Support     Aircraft Interiors     Editorials
© 2021 Le Journal de l'Aviation - All rights reserved