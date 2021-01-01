Safran Aircraft Engine Services to expands its MRO activities at Brussels airport for the LEAP engines

Safran Aircraft Engine Services Brussels and Brussels Airport signed a long-term partnership agreement to open a new facility at Brucargo North, which will allow it to expand its activities to support CFM International LEAP engines. Safran Aircraft Engine Services is a subsidiary of Safran Aircraft Engines.



At its current facility in Brussels, Safran Aircraft Engine Services Brussels is already responsible for the maintenance of the CFM56-7B and LEAP-1A, with around 200 people ensurring the maintenance and repair of aircraft engines, in particular the CFM56. The facility is a Center of excellence for all CFM56 combustion chambers.



Safran Aircraft Engine Services Brussels will now specialize in the maintenance of the latest-generation LEAP-1A and LEAP-1B engines, from under-wing inspection to partial disassembly as part of Safran Aircraft Engines' worldwide MRO network. These 'Line & Site Operations' allow to optimize engine availability and their rapid return to operation for the benefit of its airline customers.



"The location of this new facility meets a twofold purpose: develop and modernise our global maintenance network to support the growth of the LEAP fleet worldwide, as well as reduce the carbon footprint of our operations and infrastructure as part of Safran's commitment to decarbonizing the industry " said François Planaud, Director of the Support & Services division of Safran Aircraft Engines.



These new facilities will be located Brucargo North, which is the subject of a redevelopment plan. In its strategic vision for 2040, Brussels Airport plans to redevelop Brucargo's facilities, reducing the fragmentation of buildings and expanding their capacity. In doing so, the group intends not only to increase its cargo handling capacities but also to completely transform its northern part into an area dedicated exclusively to MRO activities.

