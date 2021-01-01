Boeing and Turkish Technic have renewed a tailored parts package agreement

Boeing and Turkish Technic announced today a renewed tailored parts package agreement, extending the maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider's current contract by three years. The contract will enable Turkish Technic to reinforce its efficiency, reliability and access to a global network of parts and component services.



"As our industry continues to manage challenges caused by the pandemic and subsequent recovery, our partners are committed to finding unique solutions that will provide the value to their organization and final product for their customer," said Ted Colbert, president and chief executive officer, Boeing Global Services (BGS).



Through this agreement, The MRO division of Turkish Airlines will continue to streamline maintenance operations with price and availability benefits from the renewal agreement. This Tailored Parts Package three year renewal expands the companies' previous agreement with 9,000 part numbers. The parts include a range of Boeing and supplier parts sourced through both Boeing and partner entities.

