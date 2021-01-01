Search archive          Sign up for our Newsletters          Aviation Jobs
Latest Aviation News  |  Industry & Technology  |  Air Transport  |  MRO & Support  |  Aircraft Interiors  |  Editorials  |  Events Calendar  |  About UsFR
 
Aviation News Boeing and Turkish Technic have renewed a tailored parts package agreement

Boeing and Turkish Technic have renewed a tailored parts package agreement
Romain Guillot
9 HOURS AGO | 162 words
Boeing and Turkish Technic have renewed a tailored parts package agreement
© Le Journal de l'Aviation - All rights reserved
Boeing and Turkish Technic announced today a renewed tailored parts package agreement, extending the maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider's current contract by three years. The contract will enable Turkish Technic to reinforce its efficiency, reliability and access to a global network of parts and component services.

"As our industry continues to manage challenges caused by the pandemic and subsequent recovery, our partners are committed to finding unique solutions that will provide the value to their organization and final product for their customer," said Ted Colbert, president and chief executive officer, Boeing Global Services (BGS).

Through this agreement, The MRO division of Turkish Airlines will continue to streamline maintenance operations with price and availability benefits from the renewal agreement. This Tailored Parts Package three year renewal expands the companies' previous agreement with 9,000 part numbers. The parts include a range of Boeing and supplier parts sourced through both Boeing and partner entities.
Romain Guillot
Chief editor
Cofounder of Journal de l'Aviation and Alertavia
 
They made this section possible
Top stories
8 HOURS AGO
The Airbus A400M soon to be used as a firefighting aircraft ? The Airbus A400M soon to be used as a firefighting aircraft ?
AKKA Technologies has just developed a turnkey conversion solution to be able to add a new auxiliary capability to the Airbus A400M, the C295 and ... Continue Reading
9 HOURS AGO
Airbus: Sichuan Airlines extends its FHS contract to all future A350s and boards Skywise Airbus: Sichuan Airlines extends its FHS contract to all future A350s and boards Skywise
Sichuan Airlines has extended its FHS (Flight Hour Service) maintenance contract with Airbus to cover 10 additional Airbus A350s. The four A350s already delivered, as ... Continue Reading
9 HOURS AGO
AerFin signs Component Support Contract with Alitalia fort its E-Jets fleet AerFin signs Component Support Contract with Alitalia fort its E-Jets fleet
AerFin has signed a component support contract with Alitalia to serve the component requirements of their fleet of Embraer E175 and E190 aircraft. Alitalia CityLiner ... Continue Reading
8 HOURS AGO
The Airbus A400M soon to be used as a firefighting aircraft ?
9 HOURS AGO
Airbus: Sichuan Airlines extends its FHS contract to all future A350s and boards Skywise
9 HOURS AGO
AerFin signs Component Support Contract with Alitalia fort its E-Jets fleet
9 HOURS AGO
Boeing and Turkish Technic have renewed a tailored parts package agreement
9 HOURS AGO
A new logistics hub in the UK to support Leonardo Helicopters' global fleet
Top stories
The Airbus A400M soon to be used as a firefighting aircraft ?
Airbus: Sichuan Airlines extends its FHS contract to all future A350s and boards Skywise
 
Latest News     Industry & Technology     Air Transport     MRO & Support     Aircraft Interiors     Editorials
© 2021 Le Journal de l'Aviation - All rights reserved