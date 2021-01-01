Search archive          Sign up for our Newsletters          Aviation Jobs
Aviation News

JORAMCO and VD Gulf sign a cooperation agreement
Romain Guillot
9 HOURS AGO | 179 words
JORAMCO (DAE) and VD Gulf have signed a framework agreement on MRO Cooperation. Under the agreement, both independent MROs aim to expand their existing capabilities, capacity and optimize their synergies for a one-stop-shop upscaled customer experience, in addition to encouraging and promoting sustainable development for both organizations.

The agreement was signed during the MRO Middle East 2021 event in Dubai.

Jeff Wilkinson, Joramco CEO commented, "We are excited to work hand in hand with VD Gulf to extend our support and commitment to our valued customers across the globe. This successful collaboration shows that Joramco and VD Gulf are both trusted MRO companies and will form the future of the MRO industry in the region to adapt to customers' needs".

Mikhail Khoroshaev, Executive President VDT & Accountable Manager VD Gulf said, "As we enter a new era following the COVID-19 pandemic, it is prudent that MROs across the globe endeavor to work jointly as witnessed in other industries. With their complimentary resources, such cooperation will open new frontiers globally for the two MROs."
