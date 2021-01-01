Search archive          Sign up for our Newsletters          Aviation Jobs
Aviation News GA Telesis announces an agreement with Aero Staking

Romain Guillot
9 HOURS AGO | 163 words
GA Telesis (GAT) has signed an agreement with Aero Staking, Inc. to become a global distributor of their extensive product line of aircraft tooling, bearings, and bearing testing equipment.

"Aero Staking brings a unique product line to the industry, and we are delighted to partner with them as an exclusive distributor to support airlines and MROs with these critical tools," said Jason Reed, President of GA Telesis' Flight Solutions Group. "Our customers recognize GA Telesis as the global leader in aftermarket support solutions, and our new Tool and GSE line has been wildly popular to date. Together with this latest agreement, FSG has diversified itself into a full-service business unit of USM supply-chain, logistics, new parts distribution, and tooling/GSE offerings," he added.

To date, the Tarmac Solutions division of GAT's Flight Solutions Group (FSG) has expanded its portfolio of aftermarket supplier partnerships, dramatically providing greater overall tool and GSE options for its customers globally.
