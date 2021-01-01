Iberia's MRO division particularly busy for the summer season

Iberia Maintenance, the MRO division of Spanish airline Iberia (IAG group) is in the process of putting a total of 46 aircraft back into service for the month of June in order to respond to the upturn in traffic expected this summer.



These aircraft have been parked and preserved for months due to travel restrictions. Twenty-nine aircraft which will soon be put back into service belong to the Airbus A320 family and to the group's airlines (23 for Iberia and 6 for its subsidiary Iberia Express).



Several days of work are required for an aircraft to be operational again, according to the maintenance programmes of each operator. On the one hand, the covers that protect the aircraft against external agents such as insects, birds or corrosion are removed. On the other hand, engines, systems such as hydraulics, electrical or avionics, and essential elements such as the landing gear, brakes and wheels are checked, among other tasks. In some aircraft, it will also be necessary to carry out heavy maintenance work at the Iberia Maintenance facilities in La Muñoza (Madrid), as the aircraft's entry into service coincides with the recurrent overhaul scheduled for the aircraft.



Iberia Maintenance will also modify three Iberia Airbus A330s which had been operated as Preighters since the end of last year to return them to their original configuration, the Spanish airline clearly anticipating traffic peaks in the coming weeks.



As a reminder, Spain has considerably relaxed its entry restrictions for many European countries in recent days. The country will also align itself with the European health passport which will be implemented from July 1.



Since the pandemia began, Iberia Maintenance has assisted more than 150 IAG and third customers aircraft by offering preservation services in Madrid, Palma de Mallorca, Malaga and Seville.

