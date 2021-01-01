Pratt & Whitney to Expand Full-Flight Data Capability with Teledyne Controls

Pratt & Whitney (Raytheon Technologies Corp.) has signed an agreement with Teledyne Controls to expand its capabilities for collecting full-flight data to a larger population of aircraft. This new collaboration will enhance engine health management services offered to Pratt & Whitney powered aircraft, focused on Teledyne Control's global customers.



Teledyne Controls is a data delivery solutions provider that uses innovative technology to collect, manage and deliver aircraft data to more than 300 global airlines.



Accordind to the engine manufacturer, this agreement is all about meeting customers' evolving needs and enhancing service to keep their operations running smoothly. Leveraging the full flight data, Pratt & Whitney EngineWise Insights Plus provides greater insights and preventative maintenance recommendations that optimize performance, mitigate fleet disruptions, reduce customers' operating costs and maximize time in the air.



"We are thrilled to be working with Pratt & Whitney to ensure our customers are receiving the best care for their engines," said Michael Penta, vice president of Sales and Marketing at Teledyne Controls. "The full series flight data that is recorded by onboard Quick Access Recorders (QAR), such as Teledyne's GroundLink Comm+, provides a wealth of information to support aircraft systems' health monitoring, trending, and predictive analytics," he explained. "Using Teledyne's Data Delivery Solution, P&W engine operators can securely and automatically feed redacted subsets of this data into the Enginewise analytics platform, while still retaining full control over the sharing of their data in a safe and secure manner" he added.



Teledyne's Data Distribution Solution enables aircraft operators to share selected flight data with specific groups of data consumers, such as stakeholders within an airline beyond the safety team (e.g., flight operations, maintenance, engineering) and third-party users like engine manufacturers, APU vendors and other OEM third parties. Teledyne's Data Distribution Solution is a fully managed cloud service that requires minimal effort from the airline to benefit from OEM efficiencies and optimization.



Teledyne's GroundLink Comm+ is a versatile wireless communication system that facilitates and accelerates data exchange between airborne systems and ground-based equipment. In addition to its automated flight data download core function, the system supports multiple applications across an airline's operations, such as wireless distribution of software parts and databases, real‑time data streaming, cabin/crew connectivity, ACARS over IP and more.