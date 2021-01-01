CDB Aviation will lease two Airbus A330P2Fs to Mexico-based MasAir

CDB Aviation, the Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing, has announced the finalization of a contract with Mexican freight carrier MasAir for the long-term lease of two Airbus A330-300P2Fs.



This is the lessor's very first lease transaction for this type of converted aircraft. Mexico-based MasAir Cargo Airline will be the first A330 P2F operator in the Americas.



"We are thrilled to welcome MasAir as the newest member of our growing customer base in Mexico and the Americas," commented CDB Aviation Chief Marketing Officer Peter Goodman, pointing to the lessor's distinctive provision of a customized fleet solution that will aid the dedicated freighter operator's strategic move to expand the fleet with more efficient and capable medium-sized widebody freighters.



"With the increasing demand for express air cargo driven by robust e-commerce activity, our A330 P2Fs will deliver the desired combination of capacity and operating economics to support MasAir's expansion plans, equipping their fleet to effectively cater to the needs of the expanding e-commerce infrastructure," he added.



"The medium widebody freighter segment, served nowadays by aging twin-jet aircraft, is poised for growth with the need for a new generation of medium widebody freighters," asserted Patrick Hannigan, CDB Aviation Chief Executive Officer. "Our decision to enter the A330 P2F conversion market was motivated by the potential of this asset."



Both aircraft will be converted by Elbe Flugzeugwerke (EFW), the German joint venture owned by ST Engineering and Airbus, with deliveries scheduled for the first half of 2022.

