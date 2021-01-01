Search archive          Sign up for our Newsletters          Aviation Jobs
Latest Aviation News  |  Industry & Technology  |  Air Transport  |  MRO & Support  |  Aircraft Interiors  |  Editorials  |  Events Calendar  |  About UsFR
 
Aviation News CDB Aviation will lease two Airbus A330P2Fs to Mexico-based MasAir

CDB Aviation will lease two Airbus A330P2Fs to Mexico-based MasAir
Emilie Drab
5 HOURS AGO | 262 words
CDB Aviation will lease two Airbus A330P2Fs to Mexico-based MasAir
© CDB Aviation
CDB Aviation, the Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing, has announced the finalization of a contract with Mexican freight carrier MasAir for the long-term lease of two Airbus A330-300P2Fs.

This is the lessor's very first lease transaction for this type of converted aircraft. Mexico-based MasAir Cargo Airline will be the first A330 P2F operator in the Americas.

"We are thrilled to welcome MasAir as the newest member of our growing customer base in Mexico and the Americas," commented CDB Aviation Chief Marketing Officer Peter Goodman, pointing to the lessor's distinctive provision of a customized fleet solution that will aid the dedicated freighter operator's strategic move to expand the fleet with more efficient and capable medium-sized widebody freighters.

"With the increasing demand for express air cargo driven by robust e-commerce activity, our A330 P2Fs will deliver the desired combination of capacity and operating economics to support MasAir's expansion plans, equipping their fleet to effectively cater to the needs of the expanding e-commerce infrastructure," he added.

"The medium widebody freighter segment, served nowadays by aging twin-jet aircraft, is poised for growth with the need for a new generation of medium widebody freighters," asserted Patrick Hannigan, CDB Aviation Chief Executive Officer. "Our decision to enter the A330 P2F conversion market was motivated by the potential of this asset."

Both aircraft will be converted by Elbe Flugzeugwerke (EFW), the German joint venture owned by ST Engineering and Airbus, with deliveries scheduled for the first half of 2022.
Emilie Drab
Assistant editor
Civil aerospace, Air transport
 
They made this section possible
Top stories
5 HOURS AGO
Pratt & Whitney to Expand Full-Flight Data Capability with Teledyne Controls Pratt & Whitney to Expand Full-Flight Data Capability with Teledyne Controls
Pratt & Whitney (Raytheon Technologies Corp.) has signed an agreement with Teledyne Controls to expand its capabilities for collecting full-flight data to a larger population ... Continue Reading
5 HOURS AGO
Multiple maintenance contracts for Flair Airlines' expanding Boeing 737 fleet Multiple maintenance contracts for Flair Airlines' expanding Boeing 737 fleet
Lufthansa Technik has won a contract with Canadian Ultra Low-Cost Carrier (ULCC) Flair Airlines for the maintenance of its growing Boeing 737 MAX (737-8) fleet. ... Continue Reading
5 HOURS AGO
Iberia's MRO division particularly busy for the summer season Iberia's MRO division particularly busy for the summer season
Iberia Maintenance, the MRO division of Spanish airline Iberia (IAG group) is in the process of putting a total of 46 aircraft back into service ... Continue Reading
5 HOURS AGO
Pratt & Whitney to Expand Full-Flight Data Capability with Teledyne Controls
5 HOURS AGO
CDB Aviation will lease two Airbus A330P2Fs to Mexico-based MasAir
5 HOURS AGO
Multiple maintenance contracts for Flair Airlines' expanding Boeing 737 fleet
5 HOURS AGO
Iberia's MRO division particularly busy for the summer season
5 HOURS AGO
HAECO Hong Kong has completed its first Airbus A330F C-Check
Top stories
Pratt & Whitney to Expand Full-Flight Data Capability with Teledyne Controls
CDB Aviation will lease two Airbus A330P2Fs to Mexico-based MasAir
Multiple maintenance contracts for Flair Airlines' expanding Boeing 737 fleet
Iberia's MRO division particularly busy for the summer season
 
Latest News     Industry & Technology     Air Transport     MRO & Support     Aircraft Interiors     Editorials
© 2021 Le Journal de l'Aviation - All rights reserved