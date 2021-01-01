Multiple maintenance contracts for Flair Airlines' expanding Boeing 737 fleet

Lufthansa Technik has won a contract with Canadian Ultra Low-Cost Carrier (ULCC) Flair Airlines for the maintenance of its growing Boeing 737 MAX (737-8) fleet. The comprehensive Total Component Support (TCS) contract covers repair and overhaul of components and includes support for the aircraft's Engine Related Components (ERC). It will be ensured through a home base stock in Toronto and Calgary.



Valid for ten years, it came into effect in April and can cover up to 24 aircraft.



Flair was already working with Lufthansa Technik, having previously entrusted component support for its Boeing 737-800 fleet. Lufthansa Technik has also performed landing gear overhaul for its aircraft in the past.



"We are happy to have secured the support of Lufthansa Technik for the latest aircraft type that we have introduced. The reliability of the fleet is particularly important to us, as we have started an ambitious fleet expansion plan" Said Guy Borowski, Vice President Maintenance, Flair Airlines.



EPCOR, a subsidiary of Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance (AFI KLM E&M), for its part won an exclusive maintenance contract for the maintenance of the auxiliary power units of Flair Airlines fleet. The contract covers the repair and maintenance of the Honeywell GTCP131-9B APU.



Guy Borowski stated he values "EPCOR's airline mindset with competitive pricing and its continuous workshop process improvements.



Key for winning this contract is the expertise that EPCOR has as Honeywell licensed Airline MRO, and the predictive maintenance system Prognos for APU with its latest APU Fleet management functionality.

The ultra low-cost Canadian airline currently operates with three Boeing 737-800s and one 737-8 but is still awaiting delivery of twelve 737 MAXs.

