Search archive          Sign up for our Newsletters          Aviation Jobs
Latest Aviation News  |  Industry & Technology  |  Air Transport  |  MRO & Support  |  Aircraft Interiors  |  Editorials  |  Events Calendar  |  About UsFR
 
Aviation News HAECO Hong Kong has completed its first Airbus A330F C-Check

HAECO Hong Kong has completed its first Airbus A330F C-Check

Emilie Drab
5 HOURS AGO | 138 words
HAECO Hong Kong has completed its first Airbus A330F C-Check
© BoeingHAECO
HAECO Hong Kong has completed its first major maintenance check (C-Check) on an Airbus A330F. The aircraft belonged to Air Hong Kong and has now returned to its fleet.

The aircraft is one of five A330 freighters that Air Hong Kong has introduced to its fleet to meet growing cargo demand.

Based in Hong Kong, the freighter airline currently operates nine Airbus A300-600F, two Airbus A330F and three Airbus A330-300P2F.

For the subsidiary of the HAECO group, the completion of this project reinforces the renewed confidence of a loyal customer whose collaboration dates back to 2004.

In addition, HAECO provides an array of services including comprehensive technical assistance, certificate of release to service (CRS) and AOG support for Air Hong Kong.
Emilie Drab
Assistant editor
Civil aerospace, Air transport
 
They made this section possible
Top stories
5 HOURS AGO
Pratt & Whitney to Expand Full-Flight Data Capability with Teledyne Controls Pratt & Whitney to Expand Full-Flight Data Capability with Teledyne Controls
Pratt & Whitney (Raytheon Technologies Corp.) has signed an agreement with Teledyne Controls to expand its capabilities for collecting full-flight data to a larger population ... Continue Reading
5 HOURS AGO
CDB Aviation will lease two Airbus A330P2Fs to Mexico-based MasAir CDB Aviation will lease two Airbus A330P2Fs to Mexico-based MasAir
CDB Aviation, the Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing, has announced the finalization of a contract with Mexican freight carrier MasAir for the ... Continue Reading
5 HOURS AGO
Multiple maintenance contracts for Flair Airlines' expanding Boeing 737 fleet Multiple maintenance contracts for Flair Airlines' expanding Boeing 737 fleet
Lufthansa Technik has won a contract with Canadian Ultra Low-Cost Carrier (ULCC) Flair Airlines for the maintenance of its growing Boeing 737 MAX (737-8) fleet. ... Continue Reading
5 HOURS AGO
Pratt & Whitney to Expand Full-Flight Data Capability with Teledyne Controls
5 HOURS AGO
CDB Aviation will lease two Airbus A330P2Fs to Mexico-based MasAir
5 HOURS AGO
Multiple maintenance contracts for Flair Airlines' expanding Boeing 737 fleet
5 HOURS AGO
Iberia's MRO division particularly busy for the summer season
5 HOURS AGO
HAECO Hong Kong has completed its first Airbus A330F C-Check
Top stories
Pratt & Whitney to Expand Full-Flight Data Capability with Teledyne Controls
CDB Aviation will lease two Airbus A330P2Fs to Mexico-based MasAir
Multiple maintenance contracts for Flair Airlines' expanding Boeing 737 fleet
Iberia's MRO division particularly busy for the summer season
 
Latest News     Industry & Technology     Air Transport     MRO & Support     Aircraft Interiors     Editorials
© 2021 Le Journal de l'Aviation - All rights reserved