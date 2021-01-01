HAECO Hong Kong has completed its first Airbus A330F C-Check

HAECO Hong Kong has completed its first major maintenance check (C-Check) on an Airbus A330F. The aircraft belonged to Air Hong Kong and has now returned to its fleet.



The aircraft is one of five A330 freighters that Air Hong Kong has introduced to its fleet to meet growing cargo demand.



Based in Hong Kong, the freighter airline currently operates nine Airbus A300-600F, two Airbus A330F and three Airbus A330-300P2F.



For the subsidiary of the HAECO group, the completion of this project reinforces the renewed confidence of a loyal customer whose collaboration dates back to 2004.



In addition, HAECO provides an array of services including comprehensive technical assistance, certificate of release to service (CRS) and AOG support for Air Hong Kong.

