Jet Aviation redelivers World's First completed BBJ 737 MAX
Emilie Drab
5 HOURS AGO | 159 words
© Jet Aviation
Jet Aviation has announced that it has redelivered the very first completed BBJ 737 MAX. This BBJ 737-8 was redelivered with a VVIP cabin interior. The customer wishes to remain anonymous.

The completion was designed, crafted and engineered entirely at Jet Aviation's completions center in Basel. The interior design was created by Jet Aviation's design studio, in collaboration with the customer, to seamlessly integrate a bespoke cabin with state-of-the-art systems and technology.

"The brief was for a cozy, residential space in which one could relax and enjoy the ride," says Grischa Schmidt, senior director design at Jet Aviation's design studio. "The living area features a deep, inviting sofa, a seven-seat dining table for socializing and a well-equipped, functional kitchen to accommodate fine dining. Wooden detail, soft fabrics and indirect lighting all complement this residential and relaxing atmosphere."

The company is pleased to be now familiar with the new generation of Boeing 737s.
Emilie Drab
Assistant editor
Civil aerospace, Air transport
 
