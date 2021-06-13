GA Telesis and ATSG to create a new engine hospital in the United States

GA Telesis and Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) have entered into a joint venture agreement to build a new Specialized Procedures Aeroengine Hospital (SPAH) in the U.S.



The new SPAH will be located in a centralized location in the United States with a strong interstate and airport network. This engine hospital should be able to treat more than 200 engines per year, regardless of the engine manufacturer, and its opening is scheduled for the first quarter of 2022.



It will target engines manufactured by General Electric, Pratt & Whitney, International Aero Engine, and CFM International.



Capable of handling a wide variety of tasks, it could also house a state-of-the-art test cell projected to produce up to 100,000 lbs of thrust.



A first SPAH is to be inaugurated by GA Telesis on June 13, 2021 in Helsinki.

