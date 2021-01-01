SmartLynx Airlines selects STS Aviation Services to support its new A330 fleet

STS Aviation Services (STS), a division of STS Aviation Group has signed a long-term base maintenance agreement with SmartLynx Airlines for its growing fleet of A330 aircraft.



STS Aviation Services' vice president of commercial Ian Bartholomew said the company would be "accomplishing a number of modification inputs at our widebody aircraft modification and maintenance facility located in Birmingham, United Kingdom, and we look forward to supporting SmartLynx with additional projects in the future."



"The addition of the modified Airbus A330 aircraft is a big step forward for SmartLynx Airlines," said the carrier's CEO Zygimantas Surintas. "By expanding our service portfolio and expertise we are accommodating the rapidly changing market environment.



SmartLynx Airlines Malta is adding 5 Airbus A330 aircraft to its fleet. The new aircraft will be modified to Zero LOPA by removing passenger seats and preparing aircraft for cargo flights. The aircraft are planned to be added to SmartLynx Airlines' fleet during May and June. Several if these aircraft will be leased from CDB Aviation.

