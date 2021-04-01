Search archive          Sign up for our Newsletters          Aviation Jobs
SR Technics Malaysia and Honeywell ink a five-year Authorized Repair & Overhaul License Agreement

Romain Guillot
10 HOURS AGO | 138 words
SR Technics Malaysia has signed a five-year Authorized Repair & Overhaul License Agreement with Honeywell International to support regional airline customers and engine shops. The agreement was signed on 01 April 2021 and covers both mechanical and avionics components.

Since opening in April 2014, SR Technics Malaysia has significantly grown their capabilities and their expertise. From initially focusing on the Airbus A320 family, the A330 and A340, and the Boeing 737NG, the company also focuses on engine components for CFM56 and PW4000 to support its engine shop in Zurich as well as other engine shops.

SR Technics Malaysia operates an 8000 sqm facility in Selangor, near Kuala Lumpur, employing over 50 highly skilled technicians and engineers. With an average 12-day turnaround, the company offers services on more than 750 different part numbers.
