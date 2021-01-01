Search archive          Sign up for our Newsletters          Aviation Jobs
Aviation News Triumph signes MRO Agreement with Collins Aerospace

Romain Guillot
10 HOURS AGO | 155 words
Triumph Group announced that its maintenance, repair and overhaul business, Triumph Product Support, was awarded a seven year agreement from Collins Aerospace for repair services on various environmental control system components.

"Triumph is well equipped to support original equipment manufacturers as they serve their customers, providing seamless, high quality repairs and overall MRO support," said Jim Berberet, President, Triumph Product Support operating company.

Under this agreement, the Triumph Product Support facility in Wellington, Kansas will repair and overhaul original equipment parts including air cycle machines, refrigeration packages, housings, ejectors, and fans across multiple platforms.

"Our accessory services business provides critical component care for a broad range of original equipment components. As one of the largest independent, global MRO providers, our product and service portfolio offers many solutions to benefit OEMs and airline carriers, including tailored support programs that meet service needs for all types of aircraft " he added.
Romain Guillot
Chief editor
Cofounder of Journal de l'Aviation and Alertavia
 
