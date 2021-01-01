Embraer won several new MRO contracts in commercial aviation

Embraer has signed a long-term agreement with Breeze Airways for its Pool Program to cover the E190 and E195 fleets that will be used to launch the US airline's operations. The agreement includes full repair coverage for components and parts, as well as access to a large stock of components at Embraer's distribution center. Breeze Airways believes that it will thus be able to reduce repair and service costs, while guaranteeing the availability of its fleet.



The young airline founded by David Neeleman (who previously co-founded Morris Air, WestJet, JetBlue, and Azul Linhas Aereas) has already received five E-Jets (three E190s and two E195s) and hopes to launch its operations this summer. The Brazilian aircraft manufacturer specifies that more than 50 airlines around the world are now using its Flight Hour Pool Program.



The Brazilian aircraft manufacturer has also signed two multi-year contracts with the airlines Azul Linhas Aéreas Brasileiras SA (Brazil) and Republic Airways (United States) concerning its Embraer Collaborative Inventory Planning (ECIP) program. Under these contracts, Embraer will manage the planning and replenishment of a significant portion of the spare parts requirements for the E-Jets and E-Jets E2 fleets operated by these two operators. Launched in 2002, The Embraer ECIP program offers guaranteed parts availability, optimized inventory with reduced inventory retention costs, fixed-price spare parts, short replenishment times and on-site delivery service.



Finally, CommutAir, which operates flights under the United Express franchise, has just turned to Embraer Aircraft Maintenance Services (EAMS), a subsidiary of the aircraft manufacturer dedicated to maintenance and established in the United States, to become one of its main service providers for airframe MRO of its ERJ 145 fleet. CommutAir is the largest ERJ 145 operator in the world, with more than 160 units in its fleet. The American regional airline will therefore turn to the EAMS maintenance site in Macon (Georgia). As a reminder, Embraer Aircraft Maintenance Services has three sites in the United States: Nashville (Tennessee), its main facility, as well as the centers in Macon and La Vergne (Tennessee). EAMS has performed over 1,400 heavy maintenance inspections since 2008.

