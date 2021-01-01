Spirit AeroSystems and EGAT to form a new company in Taiwan

Spirit AeroSystems and EGAT (Evergreen Aviation Technologies Corporation), the JV formed by the MRO division of EVA Air and engine manufacturer General Electric, will create a new joint venture called Evergreen Aftermarket Solutions (SEAS).



This new entity will combine the repair capabilities of aerostructure components produced by Spirit, in particular on the GE90 and Trent 800 nacelles, on the thrust reversers of CFM56-7B, and on nd flight control surfaces. SEAS also intends to extend its capabilities to the nacelles of CF6 engines and those of A320s (CFM?).



"EGAT is excited to enter into the business venture with Spirit to collectively deliver optimal business propositions to fleet operators and partners in the region. EGAT's corporate values of transparency, honesty and integrity infuses well with Spirits' transparency, collaboration and inspiration," said Kin Chong, executive vice president of Business Coordination Division at EGAT. "Carriers in the region can expect more responsive service solutions."



The creation of this new joint venture follows the signing of a multi-year partnership between the two companies in September 2020, an agreement aimed at expanding Spirit's presence in Asia-Pacific while developing its MRO capabilities to other types of fleets.

