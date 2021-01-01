Search archive          Sign up for our Newsletters          Aviation Jobs
Latest Aviation News  |  Industry & Technology  |  Air Transport  |  MRO & Support  |  Aircraft Interiors  |  Editorials  |  Events Calendar  |  About UsFR
 
Aviation News Spirit AeroSystems and EGAT to form a new company in Taiwan

Spirit AeroSystems and EGAT to form a new company in Taiwan
Romain Guillot
5 HOURS AGO | 202 words
Spirit AeroSystems and EGAT to form a new company in Taiwan
© EGAT
Spirit AeroSystems and EGAT (Evergreen Aviation Technologies Corporation), the JV formed by the MRO division of EVA Air and engine manufacturer General Electric, will create a new joint venture called Evergreen Aftermarket Solutions (SEAS).

This new entity will combine the repair capabilities of aerostructure components produced by Spirit, in particular on the GE90 and Trent 800 nacelles, on the thrust reversers of CFM56-7B, and on nd flight control surfaces. SEAS also intends to extend its capabilities to the nacelles of CF6 engines and those of A320s (CFM?).

"EGAT is excited to enter into the business venture with Spirit to collectively deliver optimal business propositions to fleet operators and partners in the region. EGAT's corporate values of transparency, honesty and integrity infuses well with Spirits' transparency, collaboration and inspiration," said Kin Chong, executive vice president of Business Coordination Division at EGAT. "Carriers in the region can expect more responsive service solutions."

The creation of this new joint venture follows the signing of a multi-year partnership between the two companies in September 2020, an agreement aimed at expanding Spirit's presence in Asia-Pacific while developing its MRO capabilities to other types of fleets.
Romain Guillot
Chief editor
Cofounder of Journal de l'Aviation and Alertavia
 
They made this section possible
Top stories
5 HOURS AGO
Boeing to open two 737-800BCF conversion lines in Latin America to meet customer demand Boeing to open two 737-800BCF conversion lines in Latin America to meet customer demand
Boeing has decided to establish two 737-800BCF conversion lines in Latin America to meet the growing customer demand for narrowbody freighters. The new conversion ... Continue Reading
5 HOURS AGO
SR Technics to expand its capabilities to the LEAP-1B engine as early as next year SR Technics to expand its capabilities to the LEAP-1B engine as early as next year
SR Technics will extend its services to new generation engines. The Engine Services activity of the Swiss MRO company announces that it has started to ... Continue Reading
5 HOURS AGO
AFI KLM E&M launches its A220 maintenance solutions AFI KLM E&M launches its A220 maintenance solutions
AFI KLM E&M is ready to offer its services for the maintenance of the A220 fleet. The MRO arm of Air France-KLM has designed ... Continue Reading
5 HOURS AGO
Boeing to open two 737-800BCF conversion lines in Latin America to meet customer demand
5 HOURS AGO
SR Technics to expand its capabilities to the LEAP-1B engine as early as next year
5 HOURS AGO
AFI KLM E&M launches its A220 maintenance solutions
5 HOURS AGO
Airbus FHS is extended to A320neo Family engine components
5 HOURS AGO
Rusada launches new App for ENVISION
Top stories
Boeing to open two 737-800BCF conversion lines in Latin America to meet customer demand
SR Technics to expand its capabilities to the LEAP-1B engine as early as next year
AFI KLM E&M launches its A220 maintenance solutions
Airbus FHS is extended to A320neo Family engine components
 
Latest News     Industry & Technology     Air Transport     MRO & Support     Aircraft Interiors     Editorials
© 2021 Le Journal de l'Aviation - All rights reserved