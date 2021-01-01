Search archive          Sign up for our Newsletters          Aviation Jobs
Aviation News GATES boards CFM International's LEAP engines MRO network

Romain Guillot
12 HOURS AGO | 276 words
© Safran Aircraft Engines
GA Telesis Engine Services OY (GATES) announces the signing of an agreement with CFM International to be able to provide MRO services for the LEAP-1A/-1B new family of engines.

Under this agreement, the Finnish subsidiary of GA Telesis specializing in engine maintenance will hold the rights and licenses necessary to offer MRO services on the LEAP-1A (A320neo family) and LEAP-1B (737 MAX family). The services will be offered from its Helsinki engine shop.

GATES has already a longstanding relationship with the joint company between GE and Safran Aircraft Engines, as a licensed overhaul shop for CFM56-5B/-7B engines.

"It is a real pleasure to expand our relationship with GATES to include both LEAP-1A and LEAP-1B engines. From our experience with them supporting the CFM56 product line, we expect them to bring their proven expertise in MRO to support LEAP customer operations" said Gaël Méheust, CEO of CFM International.

Finnair's former engine MRO division will now embark on preparations for the implementation of these new capabilities, including reviewing technical documentation, training employees and obtaining the necessary approvals from various aviation authorities.

Russ Shelton, President of the Engine Strategy Group, said, "We are always building on our MRO capabilities and strengthening partnerships with OEMs to serve our customers, and their evolving maintenance needs intelligently. The next-generation LEAP engine is a natural evolution for GATES as an established narrowbody engine shop in Europe with expertise with the CFM56 engine family."

The date for the introduction of the new LEAP capabilities, probably initially under EASA approval, has not been announced.
Romain Guillot
Chief editor
Cofounder of Journal de l'Aviation and Alertavia
 
