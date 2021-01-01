Search archive          Sign up for our Newsletters          Aviation Jobs
IndiGo extends further its component support contract with AFI KLM E&M

IndiGo extends further its component support contract with AFI KLM E&M
Romain Guillot
12 HOURS AGO | 303 words
© IndiGo
IndiGo has renewed and extended the spectrum of its component support contract with Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance (AFI KLM E&M). The agreement now covers more than 350 A320 family aircraft.

The range of services provided by the MRO division of the Air France KLM group to the Indian LCC includes includes component repairs, dedicated pool access, provision of a Main Base Kit (MBK) at the hub of IndiGo's airline operations in Delhi, as well as logistics support.

" We are delighted to continue our cooperation with a world leader in aircraft maintenance services. The high standard of support already provided by AFI KLM E&M over many years, together with their unique expertise on the A320 product both as an airline and MRO, convinced us to continue placing our trust in them "stated Wolfgang Prock-Schauer, President and Chief Operating Officer of IndiGo.

As a reminder, IndiGo has experienced significant growth since its launch, with 255 aircraft in the fleet today and more than 600 others on orders, all belonging to the Airbus A320neo family (A320neo, A321neo, A321LR and A321XLR).

AFI KLM E&M is thus strengthening its cooperation with the largest Indian airline, a relationship dating back to the very creation of IndiGo in 2006 with component support for its A320ceo fleet. The Airline-MRO also took charge of the component support for the airline's 25 ATR 72-600s in 2017.

Since then, AFI KLM E&M has continued to develop and optimise its support organisation in order to provide the most efficient and adaptive MRO solutions, including the development of local repair capabilities through its local MRO joint venture Max MRO Services (MMS) as well as the establishment of a local support organisation dedicated to support IndiGo's fleet operations.
