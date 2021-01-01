Satair signs a new IMS contract with China Airlines

Satair, an Airbus subsidiary specializing in the distribution of spare parts, announces that it has won a new multi-year IMS (Integrated Material Services) contract from China Airlines of Taiwan.



This fully integrated end-to-end parts and consumables supply solution will support the operations of China Airlines single-aisle Airbus fleet and in particular those of its wholly-owned subsidiary TigerAir Taiwan.



The low-cost arm of China Airlines has also taken delivery of the first of the 15 A320neo to join its fleet (MSN 10682, PW1100G-JM) on April 8, an aircraft which is also the first re-engined single-aisle aircraft from Airbus introduced in the Republic of China ROC. TigerAir Taiwan had placed a direct order for seven aircraft with Airbus, with the other eight to be leased.



"We are pleased to continue the growth of our successful business relationship with Satair. Our long-term partnership will continue to secure efficient and robust material operations while reducing overall maintenance costs, that will help us to keep bringing a premium level of service to our passengers and cargo customers" commented Houng Wang, Senior Vice President of China Airlines.



China Airlines is already under an IMS contract with Satair since 2017, a contract supporting the operations of its A330-300 and A350-900 fleet. Taiwan's national carrier has also selected the A321neo for its future single aisle fleet (11 A321neo on order and 14 to be leased).

