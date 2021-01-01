Search archive          Sign up for our Newsletters          Aviation Jobs
Aeroflot starts using a new hangar at Sheremetyevo and takes over the heavy maintenance of its Boeing 777s
Romain Guillot
12 HOURS AGO | 175 words
© A-Technics
A-Technics, Aeroflot's MRO subsidiary, has just inaugurated a new maintenance hangar at Moscow Sheremetyevo airport.

This new 7,210 m2 facility is capable of accommodating a Boeing 747-400 or a 777-300ER as well as two Superjet 100s simultaneously. It is the heavy maintenance of Aeroflot 20 777-300ERs that is the priority, the Russian company now wishing to repatriate the C-Checks of its Triple Seven fleet internally. They were previously carried out at Boeing Shanghai Aviation Services in China.

Six C-checks of 777-300ER for Aeroflot are thus scheduled this year, as well as two 747-400 heavy maintenance checks for Rossiya (D-Checks), the airline belonging also to the group. These two aircraft are registered in Ireland and A-Technics is therefore aiming for EASA approval before the end of the year.

A-Technics also clarified that it was the only MRO company in Russia and the CIS with unique competencies in performing heavy maintenance of Boeing 747 and Boeing 777 aircraft.

(Photo © A-Technics)
Romain Guillot
Chief editor
Cofounder of Journal de l'Aviation and Alertavia
 
