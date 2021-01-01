GA Telesis orders 4 new 737-800SF aircraft from AEI

GA Telesis has ordered four additional 737-800SFs from AEI (Aeronautical Engineers), with three conversions scheduled for the second half of this year and the last for the start of 2022. The contract was executed by GAT's LIFT (Leasing, Investments, Finance & Trading) Group.



The 737-800 modification work will be performed by authorized AEI Conversion Center, Commercial Jet, in Dothan (Alabama).



As a reminder, the very 737-800SF ordered last year by GA Telesis is already in service, having been converted in March and delivered to Ethiopian Airlines (MSN 32903, pictured). The second (MSN 28826) is expected to be completed in May.



LIFT, the leasing subsidiary of GA Telesis specifies that it continues to " will continue to evaluate additional 737SF slots and other freighter aircraft models to support the global air cargo industry's expanding main deck freighter needs".

