MRO: AFI KLM E&M and Triumph to set up a joint venture for nacelle repair and overhaul





Speaking in particular to customers based in North and South America, the two partners indicate that the work will be carried out at the Triumph repair center in Hot Springs (Arkansas).



The JV, which intends to capitalize on the experience of the Air France-KLM group as a global airline-MRO that operates and maintains new generation aircraft, and on the expertise of the Triumph group in MRO services, will offer a whole range of services. It will thus be able to manage operational problems or regular maintenance.



In 2019, the partners specified that they would offer both MRO services and spare parts pooling and that they would jointly develop repairs for aerostructures and nacelles.



"Together, Triumph Group and AFI KLM E&M will deliver world class service and value to our customers when they need it the most, while creating momentum for both companies as our industry recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic " said William Kircher, Executive Vice President for Triumph Systems & Support.



Triumph and AFI KLM E&M specify that this merger is "the first phase of a strategic collaboration" which will give them momentum to take advantage of the recovery to come. Its effective implementation is still subject to the approval of regulatory authorities.





