ASL Airlines Belgium extend its component support agreement with AFI KLM E&M to its entire 747 fleet
Emilie Drab
7 HOURS AGO | 195 words
© ASL Airlines Belgium
ASL Airlines Belgium has decided to extend its component support contract with Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance (AFI KLM E&M) covering its Boeing 747-400F and 747-400ERF fleet (5 aircraft).

Services include component repairs, dedicated pool access, as well as logistics and line maintenance support. Moreover, ASL Airlines will rely on AFI KLM E&M's operational expertise.

"By proposing a maintenance offer adapted to our current requirements, AFI KLM E&M has convinced us to continue our trusting relationship. Current context puts lots of pressure on cargo operators to deliver higher performance based on aircraft availability and costs effectiveness. As an Airline MRO, AFI KLM E&M knows what is needed to deliver optimal service and we are delighted to continue this fruitful cooperation" said Fabio Ciommo, Fleet Manager B747 of ASL Airlines Belgium.

The Belgian operator was already an AFI KLM E&M customer since 2006. The initial agreement covered two aircraft. With this new contract, three additional 747s are thus covered by the MRO arm of Air France-KLM, including the last one received in October 2020.
