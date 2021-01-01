EFW to convert two A330-300 passenger aircraft to freighters for MNG Airlines

Elbe Flugzeugwerke has announced that it has reached an agreement with MNG Airlines to convert two A330-300s to A330P2F. The first aircraft (MSN 879, Trent 700, ex-China Southern Airlines) was inducted for conversion on April 1 and the second will be converted in 2022.



The modifications will all be handled at EFW's facilities in Dresden, the joint venture between ST Engineering and Airbus being the only company in the world capable of converting the A330-200 and A330-300 into full-freighters aircraft.



MNG Airlines already operates four A330-600Fs and one A330-200F.



The purchase of the two A330-300P2Fs from EFW was however to the detriment of the three other A330-200Fs ordered by the Turkish airline from Airbus in 2007 and 2012 and which were still on the aircraft manufacturer's order book in January.



The three factory-to be produced aircraft were therefore canceled in February.



As a guide, the conversion of an A330-300P2F costs approximately $ 18 million. Depending on the weight variants, the converted freighter can offer a gross payload of up to 63 tonnes per flight and a range capability of up to 3600nm.

