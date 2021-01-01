Search archive          Sign up for our Newsletters          Aviation Jobs
Panta Holdings acquires Fokker Services and Fokker Techniek

Emilie Drab
7 HOURS AGO | 119 words
© Fokker Services
Fokker Services and Fokker Techniek are owned by Panta Holdings since April 1. By acquiring the two MRO services companies from from Fokker Technologies/GKN Aerospace, the Dutch investment fund wishes to strengthen its aerospace footprint.

The two entities will be managed jointly by Roland van Dijk and Menzo van der Beek. They will continue to invest in technology innovations, advanced processes and engineering excellence to play a leading role in the aerospace aftermarket.

Fokker Services and Fokker Techniek will work closely together and are well positioned to capture growth in various aerospace segments in a market changed by COVID-19, with its global facilities in the Netherlands, Singapore and the United States.
