Search archive          Sign up for our Newsletters          Aviation Jobs
Latest Aviation News  |  Industry & Technology  |  Air Transport  |  MRO & Support  |  Aircraft Interiors  |  Editorials  |  Events Calendar  |  About UsFR
 
Aviation News Italian government A319CJs remains with Atitech

Italian government A319CJs remains with Atitech
Romain Guillot
7 HOURS AGO | 153 words
Italian government A319CJs remains with Atitech
© Atitech
Atitech announces that it has extended its integrated logistics support contract covering the three Airbus A319CJs of the Presidency of the Italian Republic.

The contract is extended for a period of 4 years from July 1, 2021, for an estimated value of 28 million euros. Atitech recalls being in charge of these aircraft operated by the 31st wing of the Italian Air Force in Ciampino since November 2017.

"Atitech continues to confirm itself as a reliable and expert supplier to provide high quality and reliable integrated services to military and civilian customers, taking care of everything needed to fly them safely", has declared Gianni Lettieri, Chairman of the Italian MRO company.

The CFM56-5B powered corporate aircraft were previously supported by Iberia Mantenimiento, after having won the tender announced by NATO (NSPA). The three A319CJ aircraft, dubbed VC-319A by the Italian Air Force, where delivered in 2000 and 2006.
Romain Guillot
Chief editor
Cofounder of Journal de l'Aviation and Alertavia
 
They made this section possible
Top stories
7 HOURS AGO
MRO: AFI KLM E&M and Triumph to set up a joint venture for nacelle repair and overhaul MRO: AFI KLM E&M and Triumph to set up a joint venture for nacelle repair and overhaul
The partnership between Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance (AFI KLM E&M) and Triumph is taking shape. While the two companies have been working ... Continue Reading
7 HOURS AGO
ASL Airlines Belgium extend its component support agreement with AFI KLM E&M to its entire 747 fleet ASL Airlines Belgium extend its component support agreement with AFI KLM E&M to its entire 747 fleet
ASL Airlines Belgium has decided to extend its component support contract with Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance (AFI KLM E&M) covering its ... Continue Reading
7 HOURS AGO
Turkish Airlines selects Airbus for components support for its A350 fleet Turkish Airlines selects Airbus for components support for its A350 fleet
Airbus and Türk Hava Yolları Teknik (Turkish Technic) have signed a long-term component pool agreement covering Turkish Airlines' A350 fleet. As part of this agreement, ... Continue Reading
7 HOURS AGO
MRO: AFI KLM E&M and Triumph to set up a joint venture for nacelle repair and overhaul
7 HOURS AGO
ASL Airlines Belgium extend its component support agreement with AFI KLM E&M to its entire 747 fleet
7 HOURS AGO
Turkish Airlines selects Airbus for components support for its A350 fleet
7 HOURS AGO
EFW to convert two A330-300 passenger aircraft to freighters for MNG Airlines
7 HOURS AGO
Panta Holdings acquires Fokker Services and Fokker Techniek
Top stories
MRO: AFI KLM E&M and Triumph to set up a joint venture for nacelle repair and overhaul
ASL Airlines Belgium extend its component support agreement with AFI KLM E&M to its entire 747 fleet
Turkish Airlines selects Airbus for components support for its A350 fleet
EFW to convert two A330-300 passenger aircraft to freighters for MNG Airlines
 
Latest News     Industry & Technology     Air Transport     MRO & Support     Aircraft Interiors     Editorials
© 2021 Le Journal de l'Aviation - All rights reserved