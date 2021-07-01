Italian government A319CJs remains with Atitech

Atitech announces that it has extended its integrated logistics support contract covering the three Airbus A319CJs of the Presidency of the Italian Republic.



The contract is extended for a period of 4 years from July 1, 2021, for an estimated value of 28 million euros. Atitech recalls being in charge of these aircraft operated by the 31st wing of the Italian Air Force in Ciampino since November 2017.



"Atitech continues to confirm itself as a reliable and expert supplier to provide high quality and reliable integrated services to military and civilian customers, taking care of everything needed to fly them safely", has declared Gianni Lettieri, Chairman of the Italian MRO company.



The CFM56-5B powered corporate aircraft were previously supported by Iberia Mantenimiento, after having won the tender announced by NATO (NSPA). The three A319CJ aircraft, dubbed VC-319A by the Italian Air Force, where delivered in 2000 and 2006.

