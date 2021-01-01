Search archive          Sign up for our Newsletters          Aviation Jobs
AFI KLM E&M Components China and Liebherr sign a commercial MRO agreement
Emilie Drab
8 HOURS AGO | 198 words
Shanghai-based Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance Components China and Liebherr Aerospace have entered into a partnership agreement which recognizes AFI KLM E&M Components China as the "Dedicated Partner & Repair Center" in charge of MRO services for the electronic controllers on board Airbus A320 and A330 programs. Liebherr is the OEM of the controllers.

Under this agreement, AFI KLM E&M Components China joins Liebherr's service network in China to provide test, repair and overhaul the relevant Liebherr products, including during the OEM warranty period. The two companies are joining forces to offer tailored solutions and reliable local repair services to Airbus operators in China. "Both parties are driven by common long term support commitment in China, combining OEM expertise, MRO service and local support" said Joël Cadaux, Director Business & Service - Customer Services at Liebherr-Aerospace & Transportation SAS.

Launched in 2013, AFI KLM E&M Components China offers repair capabilities and logistics services for a wide range of components for the Airbus A320 and A330, as well as for the Boeing 737. The Chinese subsidiary of Air France-KLM is also working on 777 and 787 repair capabilities.
