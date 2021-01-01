Collins Aerospace Pro Line Fusion upgrade is FAA certified on the Cessna Citation CJ2+

Collins Aerospace (Raytheon Technologies) has announced that its Pro Line Fusion avionics suite has been certified by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for the Cessna Citation CJ2+. The integrated avionics system, which brings widescreen displays, high-resolution synthetic vision and touchscreen navigation, can now replace the Pro Line 21 suite fitted to the light business jet since its introduction in 2006.



Collins Aerospace also specifies that a similar upgrade certification for Cessna Citation CJ1+ is expected soon. Canadian and European certifications are also expected by the end of the year for the two aircraft. The initial STC was developed by Collins Aerospace to retrofit the Cessna Citation CJ3 in 2017.



The arrival of the Pro Line Fusion suite on the Citation CJ1+ and Citation CJ2+ is also accompanied by new improvements which will also concern the Citation CJ3, such as integrated V-speeds, fuel sensing and predictive performance, and CPDLC communications.



"We are bringing better situational awareness and reducing pilot workload to Citation CJ operators worldwide via a new flight management system that meets the latest equipment mandates, while also delivering cutting-edge performance to the flight deck," said Christophe Blanc, vice president and general manager of Business and Regional Avionics for Collins Aerospace. "By leveraging Pro Line Fusion across platforms, we have a single solution that covers an entire family of aircraft."



Upgrades are now available now through all Collins Aerospace authorized dealers and Textron Aviation's global service network.



