Search archive          Sign up for our Newsletters          Aviation Jobs
Latest Aviation News  |  Industry & Technology  |  Air Transport  |  MRO & Support  |  Aircraft Interiors  |  Editorials  |  Events Calendar  |  About UsFR
 
Aviation News Collins Aerospace Pro Line Fusion upgrade is FAA certified on the Cessna Citation CJ2+

Collins Aerospace Pro Line Fusion upgrade is FAA certified on the Cessna Citation CJ2+
Romain Guillot
8 HOURS AGO | 248 words
Collins Aerospace Pro Line Fusion upgrade is FAA certified on the Cessna Citation CJ2+
© Collins Aerospace
Collins Aerospace (Raytheon Technologies) has announced that its Pro Line Fusion avionics suite has been certified by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for the Cessna Citation CJ2+. The integrated avionics system, which brings widescreen displays, high-resolution synthetic vision and touchscreen navigation, can now replace the Pro Line 21 suite fitted to the light business jet since its introduction in 2006.

Collins Aerospace also specifies that a similar upgrade certification for Cessna Citation CJ1+ is expected soon. Canadian and European certifications are also expected by the end of the year for the two aircraft. The initial STC was developed by Collins Aerospace to retrofit the Cessna Citation CJ3 in 2017.

The arrival of the Pro Line Fusion suite on the Citation CJ1+ and Citation CJ2+ is also accompanied by new improvements which will also concern the Citation CJ3, such as integrated V-speeds, fuel sensing and predictive performance, and CPDLC communications.

"We are bringing better situational awareness and reducing pilot workload to Citation CJ operators worldwide via a new flight management system that meets the latest equipment mandates, while also delivering cutting-edge performance to the flight deck," said Christophe Blanc, vice president and general manager of Business and Regional Avionics for Collins Aerospace. "By leveraging Pro Line Fusion across platforms, we have a single solution that covers an entire family of aircraft."

Upgrades are now available now through all Collins Aerospace authorized dealers and Textron Aviation's global service network.
Romain Guillot
Chief editor
Cofounder of Journal de l'Aviation and Alertavia
 
They made this section possible
Top stories
8 HOURS AGO
Israel Aerospace Industries also wants to install a narrowbody freighter conversion line in Europe Israel Aerospace Industries also wants to install a narrowbody freighter conversion line in Europe
A battle to convert single-aisle passenger aircraft to full freighters begins in Europe. The Aviation branch of Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has signed a Memorandum ... Continue Reading
8 HOURS AGO
AJW strengthen its position in the Middle East with a strategic agreement with MENA Aerospace AJW strengthen its position in the Middle East with a strategic agreement with MENA Aerospace
AJW Group has signed a strategic regional partnership agreement with MENA Aerospace to strengthen its footprint in the Middle East. AJW intends to rely ... Continue Reading
8 HOURS AGO
Sichuan Airlines signs again with MTU Maintenance Sichuan Airlines signs again with MTU Maintenance
MTU Maintenance has signed a new MRO contract with its long-standing partner Sichuan Airlines covering its V2500 and CFM56-5B engines. The new agreement includes a total ... Continue Reading
8 HOURS AGO
Israel Aerospace Industries also wants to install a narrowbody freighter conversion line in Europe
8 HOURS AGO
AFI KLM E&M Components China and Liebherr sign a commercial MRO agreement
8 HOURS AGO
Collins Aerospace Pro Line Fusion upgrade is FAA certified on the Cessna Citation CJ2+
8 HOURS AGO
GA Telesis can now sell and lease civil aviation parts directly in China
8 HOURS AGO
AJW strengthen its position in the Middle East with a strategic agreement with MENA Aerospace
Top stories
Israel Aerospace Industries also wants to install a narrowbody freighter conversion line in Europe
Collins Aerospace Pro Line Fusion upgrade is FAA certified on the Cessna Citation CJ2+
AJW strengthen its position in the Middle East with a strategic agreement with MENA Aerospace
Sichuan Airlines signs again with MTU Maintenance
 
Latest News     Industry & Technology     Air Transport     MRO & Support     Aircraft Interiors     Editorials
© 2021 Le Journal de l'Aviation - All rights reserved