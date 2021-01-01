Search archive          Sign up for our Newsletters          Aviation Jobs
AJW strengthen its position in the Middle East with a strategic agreement with MENA Aerospace
Romain Guillot
8 HOURS AGO | 188 words
© MENA Aerospace
AJW Group has signed a strategic regional partnership agreement with MENA Aerospace to strengthen its footprint in the Middle East. AJW intends to rely on the Bahrain-owned aviation service provider to offer enhanced aircraft part support, component MRO and logistical support to fixed and rotary wing aircraft operating in the region.

"We are excited to be expanding the services we offer our regional customers who will benefit from access to seamless spare parts supply and repair services from a world-leading independent specialist. Our customers will benefit from AJW's expertise as well as our well-developed aviation service knowledge, regional presence and infrastructure. We are very eager to support the partnership with our technical support services and aircraft hangar facilities" commented Dr. Mohamed Ahmed Juman, MENA Aerospace's Managing Director.

According to AJW, customers will thus be able to benefit from its extensive global inventory (450,000 line items valued at half a billion dollars), its tailor-made repair programs (notably from the AJW Technical center in Montreal), and logistical support with state-of-the-art facilities located at Bahrain International Airport.
Romain Guillot
Chief editor
Cofounder of Journal de l'Aviation and Alertavia
 
