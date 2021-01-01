Sichuan Airlines signs again with MTU Maintenance

MTU Maintenance has signed a new MRO contract with its long-standing partner Sichuan Airlines covering its V2500 and CFM56-5B engines.



The new agreement includes a total of 259 engines, with spares, for a five-year period. Services will be provided at MTU Maintenance's facilities in Zhuhai, Hanover and Vancouver. Sichuan Airlines operates 119 A319, A320 and A321 aircraft.



"This tri-facility agreement is the first of its kind for MTU Maintenance and gives us the flexibility within our network to ensure the slot availability, quality, turnaround time and cost-effectiveness commitments we have made to Sichuan Airlines," adds Michael Schreyögg, Chief Program Officer, MTU Aero Engines. "We are delighted to apply our unrivaled engine expertise to the Sichuan Airlines fleet and look forward to supporting them with the best solution to maximize their asset usage and avoid unnecessary spend during this difficult time for the airline industry."



As a reminder, Sichuan Airlines also opted for Lufthansa Technik's digital Aviatar platform in January in order to optimize its A350, A330 and A320 aircraft operations (such as fleet management, predictive maintenance, health monitoring solutions, etc.).

