Search archive          Sign up for our Newsletters          Aviation Jobs
Latest Aviation News  |  Industry & Technology  |  Air Transport  |  MRO & Support  |  Aircraft Interiors  |  Editorials  |  Events Calendar  |  About UsFR
 
Aviation News Sichuan Airlines signs again with MTU Maintenance

Sichuan Airlines signs again with MTU Maintenance
Romain Guillot
8 HOURS AGO | 188 words
Sichuan Airlines signs again with MTU Maintenance
© Sichuan Airlines
MTU Maintenance has signed a new MRO contract with its long-standing partner Sichuan Airlines covering its V2500 and CFM56-5B engines.

The new agreement includes a total of 259 engines, with spares, for a five-year period. Services will be provided at MTU Maintenance's facilities in Zhuhai, Hanover and Vancouver. Sichuan Airlines operates 119 A319, A320 and A321 aircraft.

"This tri-facility agreement is the first of its kind for MTU Maintenance and gives us the flexibility within our network to ensure the slot availability, quality, turnaround time and cost-effectiveness commitments we have made to Sichuan Airlines," adds Michael Schreyögg, Chief Program Officer, MTU Aero Engines. "We are delighted to apply our unrivaled engine expertise to the Sichuan Airlines fleet and look forward to supporting them with the best solution to maximize their asset usage and avoid unnecessary spend during this difficult time for the airline industry."

As a reminder, Sichuan Airlines also opted for Lufthansa Technik's digital Aviatar platform in January in order to optimize its A350, A330 and A320 aircraft operations (such as fleet management, predictive maintenance, health monitoring solutions, etc.).
Romain Guillot
Chief editor
Cofounder of Journal de l'Aviation and Alertavia
 
They made this section possible
Top stories
8 HOURS AGO
Israel Aerospace Industries also wants to install a narrowbody freighter conversion line in Europe Israel Aerospace Industries also wants to install a narrowbody freighter conversion line in Europe
A battle to convert single-aisle passenger aircraft to full freighters begins in Europe. The Aviation branch of Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has signed a Memorandum ... Continue Reading
8 HOURS AGO
Collins Aerospace Pro Line Fusion upgrade is FAA certified on the Cessna Citation CJ2+ Collins Aerospace Pro Line Fusion upgrade is FAA certified on the Cessna Citation CJ2+
Collins Aerospace (Raytheon Technologies) has announced that its Pro Line Fusion avionics suite has been certified by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for the ... Continue Reading
8 HOURS AGO
AJW strengthen its position in the Middle East with a strategic agreement with MENA Aerospace AJW strengthen its position in the Middle East with a strategic agreement with MENA Aerospace
AJW Group has signed a strategic regional partnership agreement with MENA Aerospace to strengthen its footprint in the Middle East. AJW intends to rely ... Continue Reading
8 HOURS AGO
Israel Aerospace Industries also wants to install a narrowbody freighter conversion line in Europe
8 HOURS AGO
AFI KLM E&M Components China and Liebherr sign a commercial MRO agreement
8 HOURS AGO
Collins Aerospace Pro Line Fusion upgrade is FAA certified on the Cessna Citation CJ2+
8 HOURS AGO
GA Telesis can now sell and lease civil aviation parts directly in China
8 HOURS AGO
AJW strengthen its position in the Middle East with a strategic agreement with MENA Aerospace
Top stories
Israel Aerospace Industries also wants to install a narrowbody freighter conversion line in Europe
Collins Aerospace Pro Line Fusion upgrade is FAA certified on the Cessna Citation CJ2+
AJW strengthen its position in the Middle East with a strategic agreement with MENA Aerospace
Sichuan Airlines signs again with MTU Maintenance
 
Latest News     Industry & Technology     Air Transport     MRO & Support     Aircraft Interiors     Editorials
© 2021 Le Journal de l'Aviation - All rights reserved