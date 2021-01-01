Search archive          Sign up for our Newsletters          Aviation Jobs
Aviation News FL ARI obtains its CAAC Part 145 approval for the A320 family

Romain Guillot
8 HOURS AGO | 219 words
© FL ARI
FL ARI, the joint venture formed by CALC (11%), Aircraft Recycling International (49%) and FL Technics (40%), announces that it has received its Part 145 maintenance certification from the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) to carry out regular maintenance, repair, modification and other operations for the Airbus A320 family.

The Chinese MRO company indicates that the next step in its growth strategy will be to obtain its base maintenance approval for the Boeing 737 NG family in the coming months.

The FL ARI MRO site located in Harbin has already been involved in light maintenance of the 737 family since last year, its first customer being the Chinese carrier Okay Airways. FL ARI's aircraft dismantling activity also obtained its CCAR 145 approval from the CAAC in June 2020.

"This CAAC Airbus A320 family certificate opens the door and access to all Chinese airlines. To date, almost 1,800 Airbus A320 family aircraft are used in China. Last year, in 2020, we were the first independent aircraft maintenance and overhaul services company in the North China region to receive EASA Part-145 certification for Airbus A320 and Boeing 737 NG Line maintenance. This certificate allows FL ARI to benefit from 20 years of FL Technics experience in servicing and repairing aircraft on a global scale," said Donatas Dockus, CEO of FL ARI.
